McGoldrick ruled out for the season with promotion-chasing Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD UNITED STRIKER David McGoldrick is not expected to feature again this season.

The former Republic of Ireland striker has missed the last three matches with a thigh injury and Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that he will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

“We’re speaking about surgery for him,” Heckingbottom said at today’s press conference.

“He’s booked in for tomorrow. Once you’re having surgery, in our mind he’s not going to be available for the season.

For those extra couple of weeks that it might take, the decision was made to reduce the risk of it ever happening again.”

34-year-old McGoldrick, who retired from international football in November 2020, has played 21 times in all competitions this season, scoring two goals.

Sheffield United are chasing promotion back to the Premier League, and currently sit sixth in the Championship table.

Heckingbottom also gave a brief update on Ireland full-back Enda Stevens, who has been sidelined for the last seven games with a calf problem.

“Enda’s still not with the group yet,” he added. “He will still be a while.”

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland have friendlies with Belgium and Lithuania coming up at the end of March.

