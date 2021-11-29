'I'm looking forward to that, it's different' - Davy Fitz confirmed for Cork camogie role

DAVY FITZGERALD WILL be involved as a coach with the Cork senior camogie team in 2022, Cork GAA have confirmed.

Fitzgerald stepped down as Wexford senior boss in July and was subsequently a contender for the Galway manager position, that eventually saw Henry Shefflin appointed.

He is now to turn his attentions to camogie alongside Matthew Twomey, who will take over from Paudie Murray following Murray’s departure last month.

Clare All-Ireland winner Fitzgerald is looking forward to working with a Cork side that contested September’s All-Ireland final against Galway.

“I will be helping Cork camogie a small bit next year,” he said on RTÉ’s Today Show this afternoon , prior to the official confirmation of his role.

“I’ve committed to one or two days a week as coach, it’s great I don’t have to manage.

“Managing, it could be 50, 60 hours a week. People don’t realise how much goes into it, it’s pretty crazy. Wexford would definitely have been 50, 60 hours a lot of the time.

“Here I get to come down with Matthew (Twomey) and coach once or twice a week and help them as much as I can. I’m looking forward to that, it’s different.

The Cork camogie team before this year's All-Ireland final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Not too many outsiders get into Cork either! I’m delighted to come down and help out. If we train in Mallow, that’s less than an hour from the house. Probably down to Cork City, it’s an hour and a half at the most, if we do it.

“I’m looking forward to it, I’ll go in and give the girls as much of a hand as I can. Two days a week, it’s not bad either. Hopefully they’ll get something out of it and the people of Cork, I’m looking forward to working with as well and we’ll see how we get on. Interesting times ahead.

“I’ve spent 32 years as a player and manager at top level. Ladies sport, it’s come so much, it’s really getting up there and they deserve that and I’m happy to help out.”

The Irish Examiner have also reported today that Cork All-Ireland football football winner Paudie Kissane is to join the county’s camogie setup as S&C coach.

Kissane has been heavily involved in football coaching and strength & conditioning roles in recent times, working at county level with Cork, Clare and Tipperary, along with this year at club level with Éire Óg and Sarsfields in Cork.

