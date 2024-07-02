Davy Fitzgerald steps down as Waterford hurling manager

DAVY FITZGERALD has stepped down as Waterford hurling manager, it has been confirmed.

The 52-year-old coach, who guided Clare to an All-Ireland triumph in 2013, leaves the role after almost two years in charge.

Fitzgerald consequently opted not to take the option of a third year.

Waterford narrowly missed out on qualifying from Munster this year, defeating Cork and drawing with Tipperary, before suffering losses to Clare and Limerick.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as manager of the Waterford senior hurling team,” Fitzgerald said in a statement released to the Irish Examiner.

“I would like to sincerely thank the players for their efforts over the last two years.

“Just the tiniest of margins prevented us from making Munster’s top three this year and progressing to the 2024 All-Ireland championship. It’s my firm belief that the talent is there for Waterford to compete strongly at hurling’s highest level again.

“I’d like to express a massive thanks to Peter (Queally), Eoin (Kelly) and all of my backroom team as well as county chairman, Seán Michael O’Regan, secretary, Pat Flynn, and PRO, Richard Tobin, for their unstinting support during the last two years. And finally I want to wish all involved with Waterford GAA every success into the future.”

A Waterford statement added: “Waterford GAA wish to confirm that Davy Fitzgerald has this evening informed the Waterford County Board that he has decided not to take up the option of a third year as Manager of the Waterford Senior Hurling team.

“During his tenure, Davy led the team with passion and commitment. His tactical acumen and leadership were instrumental in shaping the team’s performance. The players, backroom team and fans alike appreciate his contributions.

“Chairperson of Waterford GAA, Sean Micheal O’Regan, stated, “We sincerely thank Davy for his hard work and dedication over the past two years. His impact on the team has been significant, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

“A process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new Senior Hurling Team Management. Waterford GAA will not be issuing any further comment at this time.”