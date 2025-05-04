Lyon see off Racing to set up Challenge Cup final against Bath

LYON WILL FACE Bath in the Challenge Cup final after coming through their all-French semi-final against Racing 92 with a 29-15 win at Stade Gerland.

Vincent Rattez and Beka Saghinadze scored a try each for the home side. Leo Berdeu converted both and adding five penalties for a tally of 19 points.

Diego Escobar and Kleo Labarbe responded for Racing but Tristan Tedder had fewer chances off the tee and converted just one of the tries and one of his two penalty attempts.

Lyon, who won the trophy in 2022, went into the match in excellent home form, not having lost there since November 23 since when they have won eight and drawn nine in all competitions.

With France international lock Mickael Guillard, in imposing form in the line and in the loose, Lyon always had the upper-hand although they were made to work hard, especially in a tight-first half.

Leading 10-8 at the break, Lyon took a grip on the game at the start of the second half, despite being without New Zealand centre Josiah Maraku who picked up a yellow card in the 36th minute.

The Lyon pack stepped up a gear to secure a penalty for Berdeu two minute after the restart and then a try for Georgian back-rower Saghinadze which, with Berdeu’s conversion, took them to 20-8.

Racing, who lost former England captain Owen Farrell to injury after just 18 minutes, clawed their way back with a try from replacement scrum-half Labarbe but another three penalties from Berdeu sent his team through to take on Bath in the final in Cardiff on 23 May.

