Bohemians bring former star Dawson Devoy back to Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of their former star midfielder Dawson Devoy from English League Two side MK Dons.

Devoy, 22, will return to Dalymount Park on a “multi-year contract”, according to Bohemians. He becomes Alan Reynolds’ sixth signing in the July transfer window following the return of Ross Tierney and the further additions of Leigh Kavanagh, Archie Meekison, Alex Greive and Lee Smith.

As reported by The 42 on Monday, Bohs beat St Patrick’s Athletic to the signing of Devoy, who began his professional career with the Phibsborough club before moving to England two summers ago.

“Bringing Dawson back to Bohs is a massive coup,” said Bohs boss Reynolds.

“He is only 22 years of age now but he was one of the best midfielders in the league when he left two years ago and having watched him over the last couple of years, I know he is going to come back even better.

“Bohs fans know well what he is capable of, and the potential he had when he was here last, and I’m really looking forward to him coming in and giving the team a massive list.

“We know the team is suffering at the minute, and the fans are too. We have a clear medium- and long-term plan of where we want to go, and Dawson is a huge part of that.

“But he will be really important in the short term too because we know we need to get back to winning games.

“We need players who know how to deal with the expectation of this club and who know how to live up to that expectation and to thrive on the pressure of playing at Dalymount Park. Dawson brings that in spades, and will help lift the players around him too.

“I’m really happy with the players we’ve brought in, and I’m looking forward to them showing what they are capable of and getting the club to where we want to be.”

A product of Home Farm and St Kevin’s, Devoy was further developed in Bohemians’ academy and became a key man for their U19s before earning his first-team debut under Keith Long five years ago on Monday, as a substitute against UCD.

He properly broke through into the first team in 2021, playing all six of Bohs’ Europa Conference League qualifiers and he helping the club to reach their first FAI Cup final in 13 years.

Devoy was named PFA Ireland Young Player of the Year for 2021 and moved to MK Dons in the summer of 2022.

He played 70 games in England during his time in Milton Keynes and on a loan spell last season with Swindon Town.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be back, and can’t wait to get back playing for Bohs again,” Devoy said. “This is where I played some of my best football, and I want to do even better again.

I’m not coming home for an easy life – I loved my time at Bohs before and I want to be a part of getting the club back to where we belong.

“I had really good conversations with the manager, who obviously I knew well from the Ireland U21s, and with Stephen O’Donnell and Derek Pender. The plans that they have for the club and how they want to play really excited me.

“The club isn’t where it should be at the moment, so all of us coming in are determined to help the team push on.

“There’s a new manager in and now there’s new players in too, so we all have a role to play in getting the club back kicking and in getting Dalymount back rocking.”

Subject to international transfer clearance, Devoy could go straight into Reynolds’ squad for Friday’s FAI Cup clash with Shamrock Rovers.

“For a first game back, it doesn’t get much bigger than that. If I get a chance to play, I’ll be looking to grasp it,” Devoy added.