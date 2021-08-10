Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 10 August 2021
Bohs' teen sensation Dawson Devoy recognised after a string of outstanding performances

The 19-year-old midfielder, who is SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for July, has impressed both domestically and in Europe this season.

By The42 Team Tuesday 10 Aug 2021, 11:52 AM
Dawson Devoy with his award.
Image: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE
DAWSON DEVOY HAS been one of the standout players in the SSE Airtricity League this season. 

At just 19 years of age, the Bohemians midfielder has produced a number of superb displays — both domestically and in Europe. 

The Ashbourne native is undoubtedly one of the rising stars of Irish football, and he has been recognised today by winning the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month award for July. 

Devoy claimed most votes ahead of team-mate Georgie Kelly and Dundalk striker David McMillan.

“It feels really good to win SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month,” he said.

“It’s nice to be recognised, but the main thing is helping the team. When the team is playing well, it’s much easier as a player to play well.

Keith [Long] has been really good with the team this year, and with me personally. He puts his faith in the youth players and when you perform you get rewarded.”

Having earned a 2-1 win over Greek side PAOK at the Aviva Stadium, Bohs are in Greece for the second leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie tomorrow. 

“Playing at the Aviva Stadium was a standout moment,” Devoy adds. “It was unbelievable.

“All the lads have been saying it’s special to be back playing in front of the Bohs fans, who have been amazing.

“PAOK are a good side and they will be expected to go through. It will be tough conditions but we’re all really excited for it.”

Source: SSE Airtricity/YouTube

