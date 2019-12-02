This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
De Ligt, Alisson claim prizes at Ballon d'Or ceremony

The Liverpool goalkeeper is the first winner of the new Yashin Trophy.

By AFP Monday 2 Dec 2019, 10:31 PM
1 hour ago 3,283 Views No Comments
Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker poses with his wife Natalia Loewe during the Golden Ball award ceremony.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

DUTCH STARLET Matthijs de Ligt won the Kopa Trophy for the best player aged under 21 at the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in Paris on Monday, while Liverpool star Alisson won the inaugural Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper.

Defender De Ligt, 20, starred in the Ajax side who reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and won the Dutch title, before joining Juventus in the close season in a deal worth €85.5 million.

The award is named after Raymond Kopa, the Real Madrid and France star of the post-war era who won the Ballon d’Or in 1958.

France forward Kylian Mbappe was the inaugural winner of the prize last year.

Alisson is the first winner of the new Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper, named after former USSR icon Lev Yashin.

He helped Liverpool to Champions League glory and also won the Copa America with Brazil, form that also led to him finishing seventh in the voting for the overall men’s Ballon d’Or prize.

