Deadline Day: Chelsea close in on Aubameyang, Liverpool sign Juventus midfielder on loan

IT PROVED TO be a very busy transfer deadline day in the Premier League, with incomings at Liverpool, Manchester United and, predictably, Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea finally closed in on the signing of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, with the striker arriving in London to seal a permanent move. Official confirmation of the deal was not announced prior to the deadline passing, though numerous reports stated Chelsea’s confidence the deal would be done in time. Chelsea also completed the signing of midfielder Denis Zakaria on a season-long loan deal from Juventus.

With Zakaria arriving, Chelsea sanctioned the exit of Billy Gilmour, who has joined Brighton on a permanent deal.

Liverpool addressed their weakened midfield ranks by signing Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo, also on a season-long loan deal from Juventus. The loan fee is €4.5m, with the option to buy for a further €37.5m. The 26-year-old joined Juve from Barcelona in 2020, making 63 appearances for the Serie A giants.

Advertisement

Arthur Melo. Source: Francesco Scaccianoce

Manchester United signed Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on a season-long loan. The 33-year-old has been at St James’ Park since 2018 but has fallen down the pecking order following Nick Pope’s summer arrival from Burnley. Dubravka has now moved to Old Trafford as back-up to David De Gea, with United understood to be paying a £2million loan fee. There is a £6million obligation if the Slovakia international starts a certain number of Premier League games. Tahith Chong left United for Birmingham on a permanent deal.

James Garner has become Everton’s eighth summer signing, joining for an undisclosed fee reportedly in the region of £15million from Manchester United. The 21-year-old impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest last season but was unable to force his way into Erik ten Hag’s first-team plans at Old Trafford. He joins Frank Lampard’s side on a four-year deal. The club had earlier confirmed the return of midfielder Idrissa Gueye on a permanent deal from PSG. Andre Gomes left Everton for Lille on a season-long loan.

Leander Dendoncker has made a move across the midlands, joining Aston Villa from Wolves for an undisclosed fee.Villa also hung onto Douglas Luiz, who was the subject of late bids from Arsenal. Villa also signed Jan Bednarek on loan from Southampton.

Wolves defender Willy Boly, meanwhile, became Nottingham Forest’s 19th summer signing. They may yet reach 20: the club were hoping to get a deal over the line for striker Michy Batshuayi on deadline day.

Fulham made three deadline-day signings: Willian, once of Chelsea and Arsenal, has joined the Cottagers on a free transfer following his departure from Corinthians, while full-back Layvin Kurzawa has signed on a season-long loan deal from PSG and striker Carlos Vinicius has arrived from Benfica.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

Fulham were also racing to complete a loan move for Daniel James from Leeds before the deadline

Southampton beefed up their defensive ranks by signing versatile Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles on a season-long loan, and also completed deals for promising teenage winger Samuel Edozie, joining from Manchester City on a five-year deal along with 18-year-old defender Juan Larios, who also joins from Man City on a five-year contract.

With reporting by PA