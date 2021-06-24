Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 24 June 2021
Advertisement

Dean Clancy handed walkover in gold medal fight at European U22 Championships

Clancy took gold in Italy, while Adam Hession was stopped in the second round in his final bout.

By The42 Team Thursday 24 Jun 2021, 8:50 PM
32 minutes ago 664 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5476910
Sligo fighter Dean Clancy (file photo).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Sligo fighter Dean Clancy (file photo).
Sligo fighter Dean Clancy (file photo).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DEAN CLANCY TOOK gold at the European U22 Championships in Italy this evening, with the Sligo fighter not having to even break a sweat.

Bantamweight Adam Hession also fought for gold, but was stopped in the second round by Armenia’s Artur Bazeyan in the final.

Clancy was due to fight Israel’s Ahmad Shtiwi in Roseto in the light-welterweight decider, but his opponent never showed up for the fight, which had been brought forward following a change to the schedule.

Clancy was in the ring waiting for Shtiwi, who failed to appear. As a result he was handed a walkover and claimed gold in the 63kg class.

Clancy, who boxes out of the Sean McDermott club, won four fights to reach the final, beating Pete Novak of the Czech Republic, Serbia’s Nenad Javanovic, French fighter Lounes Hanraoui and Italian Matteo Ara.

Bantamweight Hession was left disappointed however following a classy display by Bezeyon, the tournament number two seed.

Bezeyon delivered a succession of heavy blows in the second round, with the referee stopping the fight after Hession’s second standing count.

Today’s action brought Ireland’s medal count to three for the Championships.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

On Tuesday, Monkstown BC’s Jack Marley won bronze in the heavyweight division, losing his 91kg semi-final in a unanimous decision against Artyan Yardanyar of Georgia. 


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss Ireland’s Sevens success, the retirement of Connacht’s Seán O’Brien, the introduction of the 50/22 law at Test level, Noel McNamara’s move to the Sharks, this weekend’s English and French league finals, and the Lions’ opener against the returning Japanese.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie