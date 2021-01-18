Former hurling All-Ireland-winning captain Carr takes charge of Tipp ladies footballers

FORMER TIPPERARY SENIOR hurler Declan Carr has been appointed manager of the Premier County’s ladies footballers following the departure of Shane Ronayne.

Colm Bonnar, who recently left his post as Carlow senior hurling manager, will take up an advisory position in Carr’s backroom team, while Boherlahan man Paul Creed is on board as a coach and will also manage the ladies minors.

Sarah Jane Darmody and Claire Lambert will be Carr’s selectors.

The Holycross man, a brother of former Dublin football manager Tommy, was part of Tipp’s 1989 All-Ireland winning squad skippered the team to a further All-Ireland success in ’91.

He retired shortly afterwards and moved to the States but was briefly recalled to the Tipp squad in late 1998, winning a league under new boss Nicky English months later.

Declan Carr (L) taking on Clare's Anthony Daly during the '99 championship. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Speaking after a meeting during which his appointment was confirmed on Monday evening, Carr said: “I’m delighted with the opportunity to build on the solid foundations that have been established in Tipperary ladies football in recent years. I’m really looking forward to getting started. I have to say, I’ve been like a child before Christmas looking at a gift and knowing I can’t open it yet!

“My mission statement is for the Tipperary ladies to be the best version of who and what they are. I want them all to be better players both for themselves and for the team.

“I can’t wait to meet the girls. I’ve been watching their matches and I can see their energy and their attitude. There’s nothing that needs to be fixed with this team, nothing is broken. I believe they just need another leg up in terms of strength and endurance. They’ve proved that they can compete at the top tier and now it’s just about achieving consistent performances.”

Carr has previously managed Holycross-Ballycahill and the Tipp U21 hurlers, whom he guided to a Munster title in ’09.

He succeeds Shane Ronayne, who was recently appointed manager of the Waterford men’s footballers after a stint with the Tipp ladies during which The Premier won four national titles in as many years under his tutelage.

Tipp are scheduled to compete in the top tier of the league and have a spot in the senior All-Ireland championship for 2021.