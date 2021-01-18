BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 18 January 2021
Advertisement

Former hurling All-Ireland-winning captain Carr takes charge of Tipp ladies footballers

Colm Bonnar, who recently left his post as Carlow senior hurling manager, will take up an advisory position in Declan Carr’s backroom team.

By Gavan Casey Monday 18 Jan 2021, 10:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,879 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5328796
Tipp captain Declan Carr celebrating the Premier's 1991 All-Ireland win.
Image: INPHO
Tipp captain Declan Carr celebrating the Premier's 1991 All-Ireland win.
Tipp captain Declan Carr celebrating the Premier's 1991 All-Ireland win.
Image: INPHO

FORMER TIPPERARY SENIOR hurler Declan Carr has been appointed manager of the Premier County’s ladies footballers following the departure of Shane Ronayne.

Colm Bonnar, who recently left his post as Carlow senior hurling manager, will take up an advisory position in Carr’s backroom team, while Boherlahan man Paul Creed is on board as a coach and will also manage the ladies minors.

Sarah Jane Darmody and Claire Lambert will be Carr’s selectors.

The Holycross man, a brother of former Dublin football manager Tommy, was part of Tipp’s 1989 All-Ireland winning squad skippered the team to a further All-Ireland success in ’91.

He retired shortly afterwards and moved to the States but was briefly recalled to the Tipp squad in late 1998, winning a league under new boss Nicky English months later.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

declan-carranthony-daly-251999 Declan Carr (L) taking on Clare's Anthony Daly during the '99 championship. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Speaking after a meeting during which his appointment was confirmed on Monday evening, Carr said: “I’m delighted with the opportunity to build on the solid foundations that have been established in Tipperary ladies football in recent years. I’m really looking forward to getting started. I have to say, I’ve been like a child before Christmas looking at a gift and knowing I can’t open it yet!

“My mission statement is for the Tipperary ladies to be the best version of who and what they are. I want them all to be better players both for themselves and for the team.

“I can’t wait to meet the girls. I’ve been watching their matches and I can see their energy and their attitude. There’s nothing that needs to be fixed with this team, nothing is broken. I believe they just need another leg up in terms of strength and endurance. They’ve proved that they can compete at the top tier and now it’s just about achieving consistent performances.”

Carr has previously managed Holycross-Ballycahill and the Tipp U21 hurlers, whom he guided to a Munster title in ’09.

He succeeds Shane Ronayne, who was recently appointed manager of the Waterford men’s footballers after a stint with the Tipp ladies during which The Premier won four national titles in as many years under his tutelage.

Tipp are scheduled to compete in the top tier of the league and have a spot in the senior All-Ireland championship for 2021.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie