Former Tipp ladies boss and Mourneabbey mastermind takes charge of Waterford men's footballers

SHANE RONAYNE WILL take charge of the Waterford men’s footballers for the next two years after being unanimously put forward for ratification at a meeting of The Déise’s management committee tonight.

Ronayne stepped down as manager of the Tipperary ladies footballers in December after a stint during which The Premier won four national titles in as many years under his tutelage.

The Mitchelstown native took over an intermediate Tipp side playing Division 3 football in 2017, but left them in the top tier of the league and with a spot in the All-Ireland senior championship.

Ronayne also won back-to-back All-Ireland club titles in charge of Mourneabbey in 2018 and 2019.

Waterford are the last county to appoint a manager ahead of the 2021 inter-county football season.