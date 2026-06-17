Best/worst draw? Ireland WNT set to discover World Cup play-off opponents

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s national team will learn their route to the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup on Thursday.

The Uefa Women’s European Qualifiers play-off draw takes place at 11am in Uefa Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland [live on the Uefa website].

Carla Ward’s side finished third in Group A2, securing a coveted seeded spot and must now come through two two-legged play-offs to reach next summer’s tournament in Brazil.

They will face a lower-ranked League C team first in October, and if successful, meet League A/B opposition in late November/early December.

Ireland’s seeded status means they will play the second leg of both ties at home as they bid to reach back-to-back World Cups, following their 2023 debut.

So who can Ireland get in Round 1?

All possible opponents are listed below, with their respective Fifa World Rankings in brackets. (Ireland currently occupy their highest-ever world ranking of 21st.)

Hungary (45), Belarus (52), Romania (53), Greece (59), Croatia (63), Kosovo (85), Lithuania (94), Kazakhstan (100).

And what about Round 2?

This is dependent on the other side of the draw, with the Path 2 seeded and unseeded teams similarly going head-to-head in October. The seeded teams – League A fourth place and League B first place – will be fancied to come through, but a shock from an unseeded outfit – those finishing lower in League B – will see them prevail.

The picture will be clearer after Thursday’s draw, but again, possible opponents are listed below with their World Ranking in brackets.

Seeded: Portugal (22), Scotland (25), Switzerland (26), Poland (29), Wales (31), Ukraine (34), Serbia (35), Slovenia (38).

Unseeded: Belgium (18), Finland (24), Czechia (33), Türkiye (46), Northern Ireland (50) Slovakia (54), Israel (66), Albania (67).

Ireland boss Carla Ward. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

So what is the best possible draw for Ireland?

The Girls In Green will be firm favourites in Round 1, backed to progress regardless of the opponent.

Advertisement

On paper, Kazakhstan are the lowest ranked team at 100th. Lithuania and Kosovo are next in line at 94th and 85th respectively. There’s a significant jump then to Croatia in 63rd.

Ireland share no recent history with these sides, while travel and logistics, the mentality shift from underdogs to favourites, and breaking down ultra-defensive teams will be factors to contend with.

In Round 2, Slovenia are the lowest ranked of the seeded sides at 38th. They stunned Ireland 4-0 in Ward’s second game in charge last February, before the record was corrected with a 1-0 victory at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Serbia are next at 35th.

Of the unseeded sides, Albania are the lowest ranked at 67th, but it’s highly unlikely that they will come through Round 1 of Path 2.

Go on, hit me with the worst possible draw…

In Round 1 that would probably be Hungary, the highest ranked in 45th. But again, Ireland will be expected to overcome anyone. They beat the Hungarians 3-2 in an experimental behind-closed-doors friendly in Spain last November, but 2023 Nations League wins (4-0 and 1-0) are perhaps more accurate gauges.

Belgium are the only higher-ranked opponents Ward’s side can meet in Round 2, placed 18th in the world. Ireland, of course, extinguished the Red Flames in last October’s Nations League promotion/relegation play-off; winning 4-2 at Aviva Stadium before Abbie Larkin’s last-gasp goal in Leuven saw them triumph 5-4 on aggregate. Belgium are unseeded, so have work to do to secure safe passage.

Portugal sit top of the seeded list, one spot below Ireland in 22nd. They are a rising nation many will want to avoid. Finland (24), Scotland (25) and Switzerland (26) are others close to Ireland’s ranking waiting in the long grass.

There’s no shortage of familiarity in this section: Ireland beat the Scots 1-0 in a play-off to reach the 2023 World Cup, Wales were their conquerors in Euro 2025 qualifying, and Poland could prove tricky despite recent wins (3-2 and 1-0) in Group A2. Ukraine are another nation that jump out after they effectively ended the Euro 2022 campaign, while Finland, Türkiye and Northern Ireland have all been overcome in recent years. But there appears to be no easy draw.

It’s worth noting that Israel are on the other side in Path 2, but highly unlikely to shock whoever they play in Round 1.. This would present another unwanted headache for the FAI as debate continues around upcoming men’s fixtures.

So TL;DR…

Best (per ranking): Kazakhstan and Slovenia/Albania.

Worst (per ranking) : Hungary and Portugal/Belgium.

Is there anything else I need to know?

Yes, the dates… Round 1 is down for 7-13 October, with Round 2 scheduled for 26 November-5 December. Fixture details will not be confirmed for some time. One major area of interest will be home venues: Ireland have alternated between Tallaght Stadium, Aviva Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh of late.

Seven of the eight Round 2 winners qualify for the World Cup, the eighth (and lowest ranked) will enter the inter-confederation play-offs in February 2027. The good news for Ireland is they should avoid that extra hurdle after their strong group campaign.

We’ll have coverage of the draw on The 42, and reaction from Carla Ward, who is due to speak to the media from Nyon, shortly afterwards.

And while we have you…

Athlone Town on their UWCL journey last year. Frank Uijlenbroek / INPHO Frank Uijlenbroek / INPHO / INPHO

Athlone Town will also discover their opponents for the first qualifying round of the 2026/27 Uefa Women’s Champions League in a draw at Uefa HQ on Thursday at 2pm.

The League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division champions will be drawn into one of five groups, in which they must win a semi-final and final to progress to the next round.

Israeli club Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem are among Athlone’s possible opponents, with the rest listed below. Lily Agg’s side are seeded after their impressive run last year. The one-venue mini-tournaments are scheduled for 22 -25 July.

Seeded:PAOK (Greece), Spartak Myjava (Slovakia), Flora (Estonia), Mitrovica (Kosovo), Glentoran (Northern Ireland), KÍ Klaksvík (Faroe Islands), Athlone Town (Ireland), Pyunik (Armenia), Neftçi (Azerbaijan), Czarni Sosnowiec (Poland).

Unseeded: Riga FC (Latvia), Mġarr United (Malta), Budućnost Podgorica (Montenegro), Skopje 2014 (North Macedonia), Nike Lusso (Georgia), Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem (Israel), Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria), Zimbru Chișinău (Moldova), Wrexham (Wales).

*****