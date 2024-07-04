'It just shows everybody can be done without' - Hannon relieved to be past injury frustrations

LIMERICK CAPTAIN DECLAN Hannon says it was “frustrating” to face the reality of a team thriving in his absence, after missing out on an All-Ireland four-in-a-row last year.

Hannon is among the many injury setbacks that have affected John Kiely’s side in recent seasons. While he was recovering from a knee injury, he was joined on the sidelines by other Limerick stars including Seán Finn and Richie English. Peter Casey is the big casualty in the Limerick squad this year, suffering a broken ankle during their win over Tipperary which rules him out for the rest of the season. Darragh O’Donovan has also been an absentee due to a calf injury but has returned to full training.

Hannon says the injured crew were able to provide emotional support for each other during his absence, and “eat a few Haribos” while their teammates were out on the pitch.

“It’s frustrating but the Limerick group performing is the main thing,” says Hannon who captained Limerick to their fifth Munster title in-a-row this year.

“It just shows that everybody can be done without. It doesn’t matter who’s injured, it has to be the next person is up and they’re ready to go. We’ve been really lucky in Limerick that we’ve a really decent panel of players. Whoever is called upon goes in and does a job. You wouldn’t notice anyone is missing. And that’s the way it has to be.

“It’s a great time to be involved with Limerick. We’re very fortunate to be involved at this time of the year with this group of players. You see Adam English coming on this year, Conor Boylan, all these lads making a huge difference. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh probably wouldn’t have been a household name last year but has really put his hand up this year and has influenced games hugely since he’s come onto the field.”

Cork, who handed Limerick their only defeat of the championship so far, await the All-Ireland champions in the semi-final this weekend. Hannon concedes that their shock defeat to the Rebels in Páirc Uí Chaoimh was an “amazing spectacle” for neutral supporters but that it was also a result that altered the course of their season. A win that night would have all but assured them a place in the Munster final but the outcome put them under “massive pressure” facing into the Waterford game.

“When you lose, you just want to get out of the way and get off the field,” Hannon said about being caught in the middle of a Cork pitch invasion after the full-time whistle. “But I appreciate where supporters are coming from. I was a child before and couldn’t wait to get onto the field to meet a couple of the players. They’re paying money to come and see matches so you have to respect them.”

Hannon added that while it is important to be accessible to young fans and repay them for their support after matches, it’s also vital to have a cut-off and get back in the dressing room to begin their recovery.

“There’s two sides to everything: if kids come up, they want you to sign their top or their hurley. But at the same time, you have to get in and try to recover. Especially in the round-robin because games are coming thick and fast. But I think the majority of lads give the bones of a half an hour to sign bits and pieces for kids.

“It’s enjoyable but there comes a stage where you have to get off the field because I don’t want John Kiely roaring at me saying, ‘Where were you?’ when you’re stuck out on the pitch.”

