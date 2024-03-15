Limerick's Hannon set for injury return after being named to start against Galway

LIMERICK’S DECLAN HANNON is set to make his return from injury after being named to start in their league clash with Galway this weekend.

Hannon has struggled with injury since last year’s Munster final, and missed out Limerick’s All-Ireland final victory over Kilkenny. Starting in his usual centre-back position, Hannon is among eight changes announced for the tie on Saturday afternoon (throw-in, 1.15pm).

Star defender Seán Finn, who was also struck down with injury last year after suffering an ACL tear, has been named among the substitutes for the trip to Salthill. Diarmaid Byrnes, Gearóid Hegarty and Will O’Donoghue are all included on a stacked bench for John Kiely’s side.

John Kiely and his management team has announced their Limerick Senior hurling team and match panel for their Allianz Hurling League round 5 game:

The Limerick Hurling team will face Galway this Saturday afternoon in Pearse Stadium at 1.15pm pic.twitter.com/R1xSUivNRU — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) March 14, 2024

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Fergal O’Connor (Effin) 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsiagh), Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare) 7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

8. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca), 25. Barry Murphy (Doon)

10. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock) 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell) 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell) 14. Séamus Flanagan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon) 15. Adam English (Doon)

