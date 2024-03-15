Advertisement
Limerick's Declan Hannon. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Comeback

Limerick's Hannon set for injury return after being named to start against Galway

The star defender has struggled with injury since last year’s Munster final.
12 minutes ago

LIMERICK’S DECLAN HANNON is set to make his return from injury after being named to start in their league clash with Galway this weekend.

Hannon has struggled with injury since last year’s Munster final, and missed out Limerick’s All-Ireland final victory over Kilkenny. Starting in his usual centre-back position, Hannon is among eight changes announced for the tie on Saturday afternoon (throw-in, 1.15pm).

Star defender Seán Finn, who was also struck down with injury last year after suffering an ACL tear, has been named among the substitutes for the trip to Salthill. Diarmaid Byrnes, Gearóid Hegarty and Will O’Donoghue are all included on a stacked bench for John Kiely’s side.

Limerick
1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Fergal O’Connor (Effin) 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsiagh), Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare) 7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

8. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca), 25. Barry Murphy (Doon)

10. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock) 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell) 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell) 14. Séamus Flanagan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon) 15. Adam English (Doon)

