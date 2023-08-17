Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Declan Kelly steered the Offaly U20s to All-Ireland glory in 2021.
# Keep the Faith
U20 All-Ireland winning boss set to take charge of Offaly senior footballers
Declan Kelly has been recommended by the management committee.
20 minutes ago

ALL-IRELAND WINNING U20 manager Declan Kelly is set to take charge of the Offaly senior football team.

Offaly GAA made the announcement this evening.

“The Management Committee of Offaly GAA is pleased to recommend Declan Kelly as manager of the Offaly Senior Football team,” they wrote in a statement.

“A member of Kilclonfert GAA Club, Declan managed Offaly to Leinster and All-Ireland Under 20 Football Championship success in 2021. He also has an excellent track record as a club manager and most recently guided St Loman’s, Mullingar to back-to-back Westmeath Senior Football titles in 2020 and 2021.

“Declan’s coaching personnel will include Vinny Mooney – a former Shannonbridge and Offaly footballer who was a coach/ selector with the Kilmacud Crokes All-Ireland Club winning side this year – and Ciaran Kilmurray from St Loman’s, Mullingar. The full management set-up will be finalised in the near future.

“Declan was proposed to the Management Committee of Offaly GAA at a meeting on the afternoon of 17th August and the decision will be brought to the next Offaly County Board meeting for ratification.”

Kelly is in line succeed Martin Murphy, who moved into the role following the death of Liam Kearns.

Murphy stepped down earlier this month.

Offaly were knocked out of the 2023 Tailteann Cup by Wexford at the preliminary quarter-final stage. That came after an impressive Leinster championship: Murphy guided the Faithful county to an emotional victory over Meath, following an opening-round win against Longford, but they came up just short of the decider in an extra-time loss to Louth. 

The 42 Team
