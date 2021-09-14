Munster sign Irish-qualified hooker Declan Moore ahead of new season

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Irish-qualified hooker Declan Moore for the 2021/22 season.

The 24-year-old was part of the Melbourne Rebels’ squad in 2020 but didn’t feature in Super Rugby.

Moore has played most of his senior rugby for Sydney University in the Shute Shield, a club competition in Sydney.

A native of New Zealand who moved to Australia at a young age, Moore also played for the Sydney Rays in the 2019 National Rugby Championship, which was the level below Super Rugby in Australia.

Moore was previously selected to play for the Australia U20 team but injury denied him the opportunity to win a cap.

He will now continue his career in Ireland after signing a contract with Munster for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Munster say that centre Chris Farrell is currently sidelined with an abdominal injury, with the start of the United Rugby Championship season now just two weekends away.

New signing Jason Jenkins has a shoulder injury, while hooker Kevin O’Byrne is rehabbing a leg injury and academy back three player Jonathan Wren has a thigh injury.

South African lock RG Snyman [knee] and young openside John Hodnett [Achilles tendon] are both following modified training programmes and Munster say they are “doing well.”

The southern province have also welcomed Lions pair Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne back to their training centre this week as they start their pre-season programmes after their holiday breaks.