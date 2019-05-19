This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 19 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celtic defender is Bundesliga bound after joining Hertha Berlin on long-term deal

Dedryck Boyata has won four Scottish Premiership titles since joining Celtic in 2015.

By The42 Team Sunday 19 May 2019, 6:42 PM
9 minutes ago 450 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4642714
Boyata in action against Salzburg in the Europa League.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Boyata in action against Salzburg in the Europa League.
Boyata in action against Salzburg in the Europa League.
Image: Imago/PA Images

CELTIC DEFENDER DEDRYCK Boyata has agreed to join Hertha Berlin on a long-term deal, bringing to an end a four-and-a-half year stay in Scotland.

Hertha announced last week that manager Pal Dardai will stand down from his position in the summer, with Ante Covic set to take over as his replacement.

And the Croatian sees Boyata become the club’s first signing since his announcement as boss, as he begins masterminding an improvement on Hertha’s 11th-place finish this term.

Hertha director of sport Michael Preetz said: “We have been tracking Dedryck for a while and are fully convinced of his quality. We are sure that he will strengthen our defence.”

The 28-year-old came through the youth ranks at Manchester City after joining the club’s academy in 2007, signing a first professional contract in 2009 and making a Premier League debut in 2010.

Following loan spells at Bolton and FC Twente in the Netherlands, he left the Etihad to join the Hoops in 2015, where his domestic and European performances helped cement his reputation as a dependable defender.

He played all three of Belgium’s group-stage at the World Cup in Russia in 2018, helping the Red Devils to a third-place finish under Roberto Martinez, and has played 16 times in the red of Belgium.

Celtic v Aberdeen - Betfred Cup - Final - Hampden Park The Belgium international pictured after Celtic beat Aberdeen in the League Cup final in December. Source: Jeff Holmes

He also starred for Celtic in the Champions League during their group-stage campaigns in 2015 and 2016.

This season, Boyata has helped Celtic wrap up an eighth successive Scottish Premiership title while victory in the Scottish Cup final next week would secure an unprecedented third successive Scottish domestic treble.

“I am pleased that the deal has worked out,” said Boyata. “It is an ambitious club and we have similar goals. Also, I was very impressed with Michael Preetz’ efforts to bring me here.

“I am looking forward to the new season and want to achieve something with the club.”

Meanwhile, Celtic are yet to announce their managerial plans for next season, with Neil Lennon still currently in caretaker charge following the departure of Brendan Rodgers to Leicester.

Lennon is believed to be the favourite to land the job permanently after he finished Rodgers’ work in wrapping up the Premiership title. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie