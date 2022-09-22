Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 22 September 2022
Denis Kelly set to manage Tipperary camogie team

Toomevara native has been Premier county’s coach for past two seasons.

By The42 Team Thursday 22 Sep 2022
Tipp narrowly missed out on a quarter-final sport this season.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
DENIS KELLY WILL manage the Tipperary senior camogie team in 2023, having coached the side for the past two seasons. 

Kelly, formerly of Toomevara, is currently the manager of the Kinnitty senior hurling team in Offaly. He is a member of Boris-Ileigh camogie club, and has previously managed JK Brackens, Toomevara and Moyne Templetuohy. 

As a player, Kelly won seven senior county titles with Toomevara. 

Tipperary County Board said in a statement that are “confident he is the right person to build on the gains made in the past few years”.  

Tipp won two and drew one of their five group games in the 2022 senior camogie championship, narrowly missing out on qualification for the quarter-finals. A one-point victory over Cork in July was the standout result of their campaign. 

