Denis Kelly set to manage Tipperary camogie team

DENIS KELLY WILL manage the Tipperary senior camogie team in 2023, having coached the side for the past two seasons.

Kelly, formerly of Toomevara, is currently the manager of the Kinnitty senior hurling team in Offaly. He is a member of Boris-Ileigh camogie club, and has previously managed JK Brackens, Toomevara and Moyne Templetuohy.

At a meeting of the Tipperary Executive last night it was unanimously agreed to put Denis Kelly forward for ratification as Senior Camogie manager for the 2023 season, at the next County Board meeting. https://t.co/gr5ZwF99Rw pic.twitter.com/mDBiPNWucD — Tipperary Camogie (@camogietipp) September 21, 2022

As a player, Kelly won seven senior county titles with Toomevara.

Tipperary County Board said in a statement that are “confident he is the right person to build on the gains made in the past few years”.

Tipp won two and drew one of their five group games in the 2022 senior camogie championship, narrowly missing out on qualification for the quarter-finals. A one-point victory over Cork in July was the standout result of their campaign.