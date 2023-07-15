Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Denise O'Sullivan in training this week.
# Update
Boost for Ireland as early Denise O'Sullivan prognosis positive
O’Sullivan was injured in last night’s abandoned behind-closed-doors game against Colombia.
36 minutes ago

DENISE O’SULLIVAN’S early prognosis is positive, as the Ireland star’s World Cup hopes remain alive.

O’Sullivan’s scan on a shin injury showed no fracture, rather bad bone bruising, after last night’s abandoned behind-closed-doors game against Colombia. 

The Irish centurion and midfield maestro is currently wearing a protective boot and on crutches, as standard procedure. No exact timeline is available yet, but North Carolina Courage captain O’Sullivan is working closely with the Irish medical team after being discharged from hospital.

Ireland abandoned last night’s game, which was played at Meakin Park in Brisbane, after 20 minutes after it became ‘overly physical,’ as per an FAI statement.

Late on Friday, the Colombian Football Federation said it “respects” Ireland’s decision. Footage emerged overnight of Colombia star Daniela Caracas calling Ireland “little girls” and declaring, “Let them eat shit”.

Vera Pauw is due to speak to the Irish written media in Brisbane imminently.

More to follow.

