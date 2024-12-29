'Major loss for the team' - O'Sullivan criticises FAI decision to relieve Healy of duties

DENISE O’SULLIVAN has questioned the FAI’s decision to relieve Colin Healy of his duties following the departure of Eileen Gleeson earlier this month.

On 11 December, it was announced that Gleeson would not be offered a new contract as Ireland women’s national team head coach in the wake of the team’s failure to qualify for Euro 2025.

The following day, Healy’s representatives Integrity Sport issued a statement expressing disappointment that their client, who acted as Gleeson’s assistant coach, would also exit.

O’Sullivan last night reposted an article from The Irish Examiner at the time on X, adding:

“When a coach of Colin Healy’s caliber [sic] wants to stay involved I think it’s common sense to do whatever you can to keep him on.

“Major loss for the team. I’m disappointed to say the least.”

The Cork midfielder was among those who also shared well wishes for Gleeson as she exited the helm.

“I truly enjoyed playing for Ireland under Eileen and the staff,” O’Sullivan wrote.

“Thanks Eileen for creating a great environment for us players and giving it your all.”

Former Cork City manager Healy is believed to have been a popular member of Gleeson’s staff, having served as assistant coach alongside Emma Byrne since the management team succeeded Vera Pauw in interim charge in September 2023.

Integrity Sport’s statement read: “Colin is an exceptional coach and one of the most honourable people I’ve met in the game. After the heartbreaking loss of his beautiful wife Kelly this year, Colin has showed [sic] an unbelievable resolve and commitment to continue his work with the Women’s National Team under such difficult family circumstances.

“Over the past few weeks he has also displayed a kind of loyalty rarely seen in football, declining to pursue two different management offers due to his complete dedication to his work with the FAI, Eileen, her staff and players.

“For all the talk of the need for growth in Irish football, the importance of funding and for training hours for young players to increase, one vividly bright spot within the game here is unquestionable — that we have never been in a better place in relation to the volume of excellent coaches we have available with huge potential. We are producing plenty of men and women who can absolutely operate at an elite level if given the opportunity and time to prove themselves.

“Regardless of money, plan etc., Irish football cannot grow long term, unless a greater faith and belief is shown in Irish coaches to attain and retain opportunities at the top of the coaching pyramid.”

Ireland return to action on 21 February against Turkey in the Nations League, before travelling to face Slovenia four days later.