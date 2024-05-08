Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
O'Sullivan in action against Northern Ireland during the Nations League last year. Danilo Fernandes/SPP/Alamy Stock Photo
Rumour Mill

Man United interested in bringing Ireland star Denise O'Sullivan to the WSL - report

O’Sullivan’s contract with North Carolina Courage is up in November.
2.59pm, 8 May 2024
252
1

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE been linked with a big summer move for Republic of Ireland international Denise O’Sullivan.

The Daily Mail reports that United are ready to step up their interest to bring the Cork star to the Women’s Super League.

O’Sullivan’s current contract with American club North Carolina Courage runs out at the end of the NWSL season in November.

The 30-year-old has been in America for the past eight seasons, initially with Houston Dash before moving to North Carolina in the summer of 2017.

O’Sullivan previously played in England’s top flight when she joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a short-term loan during the Covid-disrupted 2020/21 campaign, making nine appearances during her four months at the club. 

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     