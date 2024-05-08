Man United interested in bringing Ireland star Denise O'Sullivan to the WSL - report

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE been linked with a big summer move for Republic of Ireland international Denise O’Sullivan.

The Daily Mail reports that United are ready to step up their interest to bring the Cork star to the Women’s Super League.

O’Sullivan’s current contract with American club North Carolina Courage runs out at the end of the NWSL season in November.

The 30-year-old has been in America for the past eight seasons, initially with Houston Dash before moving to North Carolina in the summer of 2017.

O’Sullivan previously played in England’s top flight when she joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a short-term loan during the Covid-disrupted 2020/21 campaign, making nine appearances during her four months at the club.