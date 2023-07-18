Ireland star Denise O'Sullivan set to win fitness race ahead of World Cup opener

IRELAND STAR Denise O’Sullivan looks set to win her fitness race ahead of the side’s World Cup opener against hosts Australia on Thursday (11am kick-off Irish time, live on RTÉ 2).

The Corkonian picked up a shin injury during a warm-up friendly against Colombia and was taken to hospital for scans.

However, the injury is not as serious as initially feared and the 29-year-old is expected to be available as Ireland play their first-ever match at the tournament later this week.

The North Carolina Courage player will take part fully in Ireland’s training session in Sydney tomorrow, having already completed two training sessions.

Advertisement

Vera Pauw’s side have their work cut out in attempting to get out of a difficult group that also includes Canada and Nigeria.

Elsewhere, in other injury-related news, Spanish footballers putting the final touches to their World Cup tilt expressed confidence about the fitness of superstar Alexia Putellas Tuesday after the midfielder cut short a training session.

The 29-year-old pulled up after 20 minutes of training in New Zealand on Monday, just four days before Spain make their 2023 World Cup debut against Costa Rica.

Her early departure, flanked by a team physio, shocked the 200 spectators who had come to support the Spanish squad and one of the biggest names in women’s football.

A two-time Women’s Ballon d’Or winner, Putellas is key to Spain’s cup hopes but there are lingering questions about her fitness.

She suffered a serious knee injury a year ago that sidelined her for Euro 2022, only returning to the field in April.

But team sources said Tuesday the early departure had been planned and team-mates were confident she would play a crucial role in Spain’s campaign.

“If (she) is here it’s because she’s fine. She’s a great player, an important player and I’m sure she’s going to help us greatly in this World Cup” said Barcelona team-mate Aitana Bonmati.

Additional reporting by AFP