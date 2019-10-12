This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 12 October, 2019
Kildare's Dennis Hogan set for middleweight world title fight

The Brisbane-based boxer had previously been tipped for a re-match with Jaime Munguia.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 1:43 PM
Boxer Dennis Hogan (file pic).
Image: AAP/PA Images
Boxer Dennis Hogan (file pic).
Image: AAP/PA Images

KILDARE’S DENNIS HOGAN will take on Jermall Charlo for the middleweight world title on 7 December at the Barclay Center in New York.

There has been longstanding speculation that the fight would take place, with Irish-boxing.com confirming that it will go ahead.

The Brisbane-based boxer had previously been tipped for a re-match with Jaime Munguia, after losing the WBO World light-middleweight title fight in controversial circumstances last April.

Instead though, the 34-year-old will move up in weight to face a fighter who is undefeated in 29 bouts.

