Kildare's Dennis Hogan set for middleweight world title fight

KILDARE’S DENNIS HOGAN will take on Jermall Charlo for the middleweight world title on 7 December at the Barclay Center in New York.

There has been longstanding speculation that the fight would take place, with Irish-boxing.com confirming that it will go ahead.

The Brisbane-based boxer had previously been tipped for a re-match with Jaime Munguia, after losing the WBO World light-middleweight title fight in controversial circumstances last April.

Instead though, the 34-year-old will move up in weight to face a fighter who is undefeated in 29 bouts.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!