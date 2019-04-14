This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I won the fight' - Controversy as Kildare's Hogan loses world title bout

The Brisbane-based boxer claims he was hard done by last night.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 9:33 AM
56 minutes ago 7,484 Views
Dennis Hogan (file pic).
Image: AAP/PA Images
Dennis Hogan (file pic).
Image: AAP/PA Images

Updated at 10.11

KILDARE BOXER DENNIS Hogan was left disappointed on Saturday night, losing a WBO Super Welterweight title fight in Monterrey against Jaime Munguia.

The 22-year-old Mexican boxer was deemed the victor, with the judges awarding scores of 115-113, 116-112 and 114-114, and Munguia prevailing on a majority decision.

But Munguia may consider himself fortunate, with many independent observers feeling Hogan was hard done by. Mounting the fourth defence of his strap, Munguia (33-0) struggled to assert himself against Hogan’s nimble footwork during the opening five rounds, before finally bringing his trademark body blows to bear against the 34-year-old Irishman.

Undeterred, Hogan held his own and returned fire, even threatening to knock Munguia down with an overhand right in the 11th, while the incumbent had the better of the final round without scoring a decisive blow. 

“I knew I won the fight,” Hogan said afterwards. “I knew in my heart and soul. I’m so disappointed to train as hard as I did and for this to happen.

“We came here in good faith and it’s no disrespect to anybody here, but apart from the people who scored it and allowed this decision to go through, everybody knows.

“This is bad for boxing, bad for me.”

Munguia, meanwhile, claimed he had rightfully been awarded victory, while offering Hogan a rematch.

“Honestly, once the fight ended I thought it was going to end in a draw,” he added. “I decided to come out in that last round and give it all to get the victory. But it was difficult.”

The42 Team

