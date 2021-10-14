Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 15 October 2021
Advertisement

Deontay Wilder finally pays tribute to Tyson Fury after heavyweight title fight

The former champion was knocked out by the Gypsy King.

By Press Association Thursday 14 Oct 2021, 11:11 PM
53 minutes ago 1,543 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5575317
Tyson Fury prepares to throw a punch against Deontay Wilder.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Tyson Fury prepares to throw a punch against Deontay Wilder.
Tyson Fury prepares to throw a punch against Deontay Wilder.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DEONTAY WILDER has finally paid tribute to Tyson Fury in his first public statement since losing their WBC heavyweight title showdown in Las Vegas.

Fury came through a bruising third contest between the pair at the T-Mobile Arena, eventually delivering an 11th-round knockout of the American to end a bout which saw each man sent to the canvas.

Following the defeat, Wilder had initially refused to acknowledge his rival’s triumph, saying he had no respect for the British heavyweight, with plenty of bad blood between the rival camps over their trilogy.

Wilder, however, has now accepted the outcome, and vowed to return to the ring a stronger person.

“Wow, what a hell of a night!” Wilder wrote on social media.

“I would like to first and foremost thank God for allowing me to give the world another part of me that’s driven with passion and determination.

“I would like to thank my team and my fans for sticking by my side through this long process.

“I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t disappointed in the outcome, but after reflecting on my journey, I now see that what God wanted me to experience is far greater than what I expected to happen.

“We didn’t get the win, but a wise man once said the victories are within the lessons. I’ve learned that sometimes you have to lose to win.

“Although, I wanted the win I enjoyed seeing the fans win even more. Hopefully, I proved that I am a true Warrior and a true King in this sport.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Hopefully, we proved that no matter how hard you get hit with trials and tribulations you can always pick yourself up to live and fight again for what you believe in.

“Last but not least I would like to congratulate @gypsyking101 for his victory and thank you for the great historical memories that will last forever.”

Fury replied to Wilder’s post by tweeting: “The greatest trilogy of all time.”

Following his victory, Fury said he had left no doubt that he is the best heavyweight of the era, his record now standing at 31-0-1, with 22 KOs.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie