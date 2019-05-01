This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 1 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Richard Keogh on target as Derby miss chance to seal play-off spot

Frank Lampard’s team can still be caught on the final weekend of Championship action.

By The42 Team Wednesday 1 May 2019, 10:51 PM
1 hour ago 1,930 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4616106
Richard Keogh celebrates his goal for Derby County.
Richard Keogh celebrates his goal for Derby County.
Richard Keogh celebrates his goal for Derby County.

DERBY COUNTY LET slip the chance to make all but certain of their place in the Championship play-offs as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Swansea City; a game in which Irish international Richard Keogh found the net. 

Derby could have ended Bristol City’s chances of catching them by beating Graham Potter’s Swansea, but Wayne Routledge’s second-half strike cancelled out Keogh’s opener to leave Frank Lampard’s Rams unsure of their fate.

Both Bristol City and Middlesbrough could catch Derby if they fail to beat West Brom on Sunday, and Lampard will be disappointed that his side failed to capitalise on a dominant first half at Liberty Stadium.

Bradley Johnson almost opened the scoring with a fierce downward header from close range but Kristoffer Nordfeldt denied the midfielder, getting down quickly to make a superb reaction save.

Keogh rose to meet Harry Wilson’s corner at the far post and his looping header crashed in off the post to leave Swansea chasing the game after 22 minutes.

Swansea improved after the interval and substitute Jay Fulton blazed over the crossbar early in the second half as gaps started to appear in the Derby rearguard.

Routledge made no such mistake in the 66th minute, bundling the ball home after Ollie McBurnie’s close-range header was parried onto the post by Kelle Roos to ensure the points were shared.

Sixth-placed Derby have 71 points after 45 matches, a point above Middlesbrough and two clear of Bristol City.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie