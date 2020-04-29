This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 29 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Derby thank Wayne Rooney as players agree 'substantial' wage deferrals

The Championship club say the deferrals are ‘considerably’ more than the 25% that had been reported.

By AFP Wednesday 29 Apr 2020, 11:35 AM
43 minutes ago 834 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5086882
Rooney in January.
Image: Bradley Collyer
Rooney in January.
Rooney in January.
Image: Bradley Collyer

DERBY COUNTY MOVED to thank captain Wayne Rooney for playing a leading role he played in the club agreeing a wage deferral with players to help the Championship club during the coronavirus crisis.

Manager Phillip Cocu, his coaching staff, executives and non-playing staff have also deferred part of their salary. It had been reported that players would face a 25% reduction, but the club suggests that is an underestimation.

“First team players have voluntarily agreed a substantial deferral that is considerably more than has been reported in the media, while Phillip Cocu and his coaching team, and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Pearce and his staff have also agreed significant deferrals,” Derby said in a statement.

“Talks across the club have been held in the spirit of unity and co-operation, and everyone has been fully committed to help and play their part.

“The club would specifically like to thank Wayne Rooney, the team captain, and Curtis Davies, the Professional Footballers Association’s club representative, for their help and support.”

In a column in the Sunday Times early this month, Rooney said it was ‘a disgrace’ that footballers were being pressured to contribute to government coffers, suggesting health secretary Matt Hancock was diverting attention away from the Downing Street’s handling of the pandemic.

“I’m in a position where I could give something up,” said Rooney, “not every footballer is in the same position. Yet suddenly the whole profession has been put on the spot with a demand for 30% pay cuts across the board. Why are footballers suddenly the scapegoats?”

Derby seem set for another season in the second tier as they lay 12th in the table when the COVID-19 outbreak brought football to a halt last month.

A failure to finish the season is forecast to cost Premier League clubs an estimated £1 billion. However, the effects of the economic crisis could be even more severe further down the football pyramid as many clubs face a financial battle.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie