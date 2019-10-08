This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
David Price steps in for spider-bitten Parker to face Chisora in all-British clash

The towering Liverpudlian replaces the injured Kiwi for this month’s Matchroom show at London’s O2 Arena.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 1:38 PM
David Price (L) against Dave Allen at the O2 in July.
Image: Bradley Collyer
David Price (L) against Dave Allen at the O2 in July.
David Price (L) against Dave Allen at the O2 in July.
Image: Bradley Collyer

LIVERPOOL HEAVYWEIGHT AND former Olympic bronze medallist David Price will face Dereck Chisora at the O2 Arena, London, on 26 October after Joseph Parker was forced to withdraw through illness.

Kiwi Parker fell unwell last week after being bitten by a spider, per his promoter David Higgins.

Chisora [31-9, 22KOs] will now face the towering Price [26-6, 20KOs] in an all-British heavyweight contest which will be chief support to Josh Taylor’s World Boxing Super Series light-welterweight final against Regis Prograis.

Price, a year Chisora’s senior at 36, stopped popular Doncastrian Dave Allen in 10 rounds at the same arena in July.

The amicable giant is on a three-fight win streak since suffering consecutive inside-the-distance defeats to Alexander Povetkin and Sergey Kuzmin last year.

Chisora has earned creditable wins over Senad Gashi and Arthur Szpilka since his stoppage defeat to Dillian Whyte in a humdinger last December.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

