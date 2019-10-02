Joseph Parker forced to withdraw from Chisora fight due to 'spider bite'

FORMER WBO WORLD heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has been forced to pull out of his upcoming scrap with Dereck Chisora due to an illness he is believed to have contracted after being bitten by a spider.

Parker and the Zimbabwe-born Briton were due to clash in the chief support bout to the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) light-welterweight final between Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis at London’s O2 Arena on the 26th of this month, but Chisora — who initially threatened to pull out of the bill unless he was fighting in the main event — will now require a new opponent.

Parker’s promoter David Higgins explained:

The theory is that it was a spider bite. Boxing is a bizarre world but I know for a fact that Joseph is not well. He has been ordered to rest for three weeks so he can’t make 26 October unfortunately.

“The fight against Dereck Chisora continues to be one that Joseph Parker and his team want.

“Joe is keen to get back in as soon as possible. Hopefully, we will have some good news soon.”

Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn also confirmed Parker’s withdrawal on Tuesday.

It’s understood that American Michael Hunter, former world champion Alexander Povetkin and German contender Manuel Charr are all in the frame to step in and replace Parker on just over three weeks’ notice.