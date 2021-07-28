Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 28 July 2021
Derek Burnett ends first day of trap shooting in 25th place

The Longford man is appearing at his fifth Olympic Games.

By Gavin Cooney
File photo of Derek Burnett.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
LONGFORD’S LONG-TIME Olympian Derek Burnett ended the first day of qualification in the men’s trap shooting in 25th place of a 29-man field. 

Only the top six progress to the final, though Burnett lies four points off the leader Abdulrahman Al Faihan.

Burnett started slowly with a score of 22 in his first round, though followed it up with consecutive rounds of 24 to give him a total score of 70. 

The final round of qualifying will be completed tomorrow, ahead of the final later in the day. 

This is Burnett’s fifth Olympic Games, having first represented Ireland at the 2000 Games in Sydney. 

Gavin Cooney
