71-year-old Dubliner wins Liffey Swim - 36 years on from his first victory

DUBLINER DEREK WILKES claimed the men’s title at the 105th Liffey Swim on Saturday — 36 years on from his victory in the 1989 race.

The 71-year-old, who was competing in the race for a remarkable 55th time, won the overall men’s handicap race and the Liffey Cup in a time of 36:45.

“Unbelievable, I didn’t think I could do it, it’s unbelievable,” a delighted Wilkes said afterwards.

”I just kept saying, stroke, stroke, stroke and that’s what I did, and just hope that I wouldn’t blow up.

“I did kind of blow up when I got towards the end, I just kept saying, please go, please go. I was blessed.”

Liz Keary won the women’s race with a time of 41:05 and said: “It’s kind of like something I’ve watched for many years, and to be up here winning it now is just a moment that I never dreamed of.”

With over 320 entrants, Adam Foley of Limerick clocked the fastest men’s time in 24:29, while Jessica Purcell — the 2024 women’s champion — had the fastest women’s time of 25:11.