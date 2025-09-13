Advertisement
Derek Wilkes won the Liffey Cup on Saturday. Nick Elliott/INPHO
FreeSwimming

71-year-old Dubliner wins Liffey Swim - 36 years on from his first victory

Derek Wilkes and Liz Keary won the men’s and women’s titles at the 105th Liffey Swim on Saturday.
8.55pm, 13 Sep 2025

DUBLINER DEREK WILKES claimed the men’s title at the 105th Liffey Swim on Saturday — 36 years on from his victory in the 1989 race.

The 71-year-old, who was competing in the race for a remarkable 55th time, won the overall men’s handicap race and the Liffey Cup in a time of 36:45.

“Unbelievable, I didn’t think I could do it, it’s unbelievable,” a delighted Wilkes said afterwards.

 ”I just kept saying, stroke, stroke, stroke and that’s what I did, and just hope that I wouldn’t blow up.

“I did kind of blow up when I got towards the end, I just kept saying, please go, please go. I was blessed.”

Liz Keary won the women’s race with a time of 41:05 and said: “It’s kind of like something I’ve watched for many years, and to be up here winning it now is just a moment that I never dreamed of.”

With over 320 entrants, Adam Foley of Limerick clocked the fastest men’s time in 24:29, while Jessica Purcell — the 2024 women’s champion — had the fastest women’s time of 25:11. 

