Ireland defender Derrick Williams set to join LA Galaxy - report

IRELAND DEFENDER DERRICK Williams is set for a move Stateside, where he is in line to sign for LA Galaxy in the Major League Soccer [MLS].

The Lancashire Telegraph report that Williams is currently in Los Angeles to finalise a move from Blackburn Rovers — where he has spent the last four-and-a-half years — and a deal is expected to be signed in the coming days.

Having undergone surgery at the end of 2020, the 28-year-old is still out injured with a season-ending setback and will miss Ireland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers — along with the start of the 2021 MLS campaign which begins on 17 April.

LA Galaxy isn’t the only MLS side Williams — whose father is American — has attracted interest from in recent times, with DC United also linked with the player, along with Swansea City.

Until now, he remained at Championship outfit Blackburn and enjoyed a promising start to the 2020/21 season alongside Meathman Darragh Lenihan. Two separate injuries derailed his progress, however, with his last of 11 appearances for Rovers this season coming in December.

Williams signed from Bristol City in 2016 and has made 152 appearances for the club, named Player of the Year in his debut season there. He has struggled with injury over the past two years, but is now eyeing a new chapter on America’s West Coast.

In joining LA Galaxy, Williams — who has three Ireland caps to his name since making his debut against France in 2018 — would follow in the footsteps of Robbie Keane.