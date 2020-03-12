This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Blackburn boss addresses reports of MLS interest in Irish international Williams

Tony Mowbray says the Championship club have not received any formal offers for Derrick Williams.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 6:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,470 Views No Comments
Derrick Williams in possession against New Zealand.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

BLACKBURN ROVERS MANAGER Tony Mowbray has played down suggestions that Derrick Williams is set for a move to the United States.

Media reports emerging from Lancashire and the US have claimed that Williams – whose father is American – is attracting interest from Major League Soccer.

The versatile Republic of Ireland defender, who made the move from Bristol City in 2016, is contracted to Blackburn until the end of next season.

Williams has been restricted to 17 Championship appearances this season, although he’s been unavailable for Blackburn’s last five fixtures due to a calf injury.

The Washington Post reported this week that the 27-year-old is a target for DC United, but Mowbray says Rovers have not received any offers.

“I saw the reports about it and there’s no question to answer really because Derrick is our player,” he told BBC Lancashire today. “He’s a professional player and he’s an important player, as he has been for three years for us.

“Unless somebody picks up the phone and makes us offers for our players, we’ve got no questions to answer. That’s where I sit at this moment. There might be rumours, there might be some real substance behind it, but at this moment I’ve got nothing to answer.”

Williams, who came through the ranks at Aston Villa, has won three senior caps for Ireland since making his debut in a friendly against France in May 2018.

He scored in the 3-1 win over New Zealand at Aviva Stadium last November.

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

