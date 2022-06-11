Dominant Derry secure semi-final spot with six-point win over Cork

Derry 0-12

Cork 0-6

Michael McMullan reports fromt MW Hire O’Moore Park

DERRY PUT THEIR Ulster final defeat behind them to book their place in the last four with a convincing win over Cork on Saturday evening in Portlaoise.

From start to finish they played the game on their terms with a hunger that Cork couldn’t match and should’ve been further ahead than 0-5 to 0-2 at the break.

Cork came into the clash as Munster champions, but Derry negated their key players with Danny McDermott putting in a stellar performance, dictating the tempo of the game from full back.

When Johnny McGuckian was fouled, Ciaran Chambers gave the Oakleafers the perfect start, adding a fine score from play before Odhran Murphy thumped over a ‘45’ after goalkeeper Woods flicked a half McGuckian goal chance to safety.

Olan O’Donovan got the Rebels off the mark after 13 minutes, but it was a commanding Derry side who continued to stamp their authority on the game.

Chambers and Odhran Murphy added points before half time, leaving them in pole position.

Ruairi Forbes ran through after Derry won the throw-in and had the ball over the bar inside 11 seconds of the second half.

When Chambers notched a free to open a 0-7 to 0-2 lead, the writing was on the wall for Cork.

Eoin Higgins and Murphy added to the Derry tally with fine points. Ben O’Connor and the Oakleafers’ defence were the epitome of calmness at the back.

Derry were assured in possession and put pressure on Cork as they tried to ferry their short kick-out possession through midfield.

Bryan Hayes landed three second-half points, but it was Martin Boyle’s side who marched on.

Scorers for Derry: Ciaran Chambers 0-4 (2f), Odhran Murphy 0-2, Eoin Higgins 0-2 (0-1f), Odhran Crozier 0-2 (0-1 ‘45’, 0-1f), Ruairi Forbes 0-1, Shea Birt 0-1

Scorers for Cork: Bryan Hayes 0-3 (0-2),Colm Gillespie 0-2, Olan O’Donovan 0-1

Derry

1. Ben O’Connor (Desertmartin)

3. Eoin Scullion (Lavey), 4. Danny McDermott (Glen) 2. Fionn McEldowney (Slaughtneil),

6. Odhran Crozier (Magherafelt), 5. James Murray (Magherafelt),7. Shea Birt (Greenlough)

8. Dara McPeake (Ballinascreen), 9. Ruairi Forbes (Ballinderry)

10. Johnny McGuckian (Glen), 15. Odhran Murphy (Dungiven) 12. Cahir Spiers (Magherafelt)

13. Eoin Higgins (Dungiven), 14. Ciaran Chambers (Bellaghy), 11. Conall Higgins (Magherafelt),

Subs

18. Antain Donnelly (Ballinascreen) for C Higgins (53)

21. Conor Downey (Lavey) for C Chambers (57)

20. Dara McGurk (Lavey) for J Murray (62)

23. Conor Coyle (Slaughtneil) for O Murphy (63)

Cork

1. Josh Woods (Valley Rovers)

3. Colin Molloy (Nemo Rangers), 6. Gearoid Daly (Mallow), 4. Kieran McCarthy (Carrigaline)

5. Darragh O’Donovan (Bishopstown), 2. Mark O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues), 7. Aaron Cullinane (Clonakilty)

8. Colm Geary (Kilshannig), 9 Colm Gillespie (Aghabullogue- Capt)

10. Mark Kelleher (Mallow), 11. Ed Myers (Naomh Abán), 12. Alan O’Connell (Kilshannig)

13. Bryan Hayes (Nemo Rangers), 14. Gearoid Kearney (Kinsale), 15. Olan O’Donovan (Barryroe)

Subs

23. Aaron O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue) for G Kearney (38)

20. Neville O’Leary (Douglas) for D O’Donovan (38)

24. Ben O’Sullivan (Adrigole) for C Geary (44)

18. James Burke (Douglas) for A Cullinane (48)

22. Darragh Gough (Clonakilty) for M Kelleher (51)

Referee: Patrick Maguire (Longford)