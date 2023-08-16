Advertisement
Tom Maher/INPHO Derry players celebrate with the Tom Markham Cup.
# Rising Stars
Derry, Monaghan, Kerry, Dublin and Mayo players honoured in GAA minor awards
All-Ireland football champions Derry have six players included.
22 minutes ago

ALL-IRELAND FOOTBALL champions Derry lead the way in the 2023 GAA minor star team of the year. 

Six players from the Oak Leaf County have been included in the side with beaten All-Ireland finalists Monaghan having five players on the list.

There are two players from Munster champions Kerry included in the Austin Stacks duo of Ben Murphy and Paddy Lane, while Dublin’s Ryan Mitchell and Mayo’s Eoin McGreal complete the list.

Derry’s Johnny McGuckian has been chosen as the Player of the Year as part of the awards scheme sponsored by Electric Ireland. The Watty Grahams Glen player starred as Derry marched towards national glory.

2023 Minor Star Team of the Year

  • 1. Jamie Mooney (Monaghan and Cremartin Shamrocks)
  • 2. Jack Lynch (Monaghan and Monaghan Harps)
  • 3. Fionn McEldowney (Derry and Slaughtneil)
  • 4. Eoin McGreal (Mayo and Garrymore)
  • 5. Cahir Spiers (Derry and Magherafelt)
  • 6. James Sargent (Derry and Lavey)
  • 7. Ryan Mitchell (Dublin and Erin’s Isle)
  • 8. Ben Murphy (Kerry and Austin Stacks)
  • 9. Tommy Rogers (Derry and Kilrea)
  • 10. Seán Óg McElwain (Monaghan and Scotstown)
  • 11. Tommy Mallen (Monaghan and Scotstown)
  • 12. Johnny McGuckian (Derry and Watty Grahams Glen)
  • 13. Conall Higgins (Derry and Magherafelt)
  • 14. Matthew Finn (Monaghan and Emyvale)
  • 15. Paddy Lane (Kerry and Austin Stacks)

