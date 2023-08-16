Derry, Monaghan, Kerry, Dublin and Mayo players honoured in GAA minor awards

ALL-IRELAND FOOTBALL champions Derry lead the way in the 2023 GAA minor star team of the year.

Six players from the Oak Leaf County have been included in the side with beaten All-Ireland finalists Monaghan having five players on the list.

There are two players from Munster champions Kerry included in the Austin Stacks duo of Ben Murphy and Paddy Lane, while Dublin’s Ryan Mitchell and Mayo’s Eoin McGreal complete the list.

Derry’s Johnny McGuckian has been chosen as the Player of the Year as part of the awards scheme sponsored by Electric Ireland. The Watty Grahams Glen player starred as Derry marched towards national glory.

2023 Minor Star Team of the Year