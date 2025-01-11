Derry City complete signings of Northern Ireland international attackers

DERRY CITY HAVE completed the signings of Northern Ireland international duo Liam Boyce and Gavin Whyte.

Striker Boyce has signed on a two-year deal from Scottish Premiership side Hearts, while fellow attacking player Whyte has put pen to paper on a three-year deal having most recently played for English Championship club Portsmouth.

Boyce, 33, has been capped by Northern Ireland on 28 occasions since his debut in 2011, scoring two international goals.

Liam Boyce Derry City Derry City

The Cliftonville product scored 36 goals in 121 appearances for Hearts during his five and half seasons with the Scottish-capital club. He had previously netted 31 times in 94 appearances for Burton Albion in England’s second and third tiers.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch described Boyce’s arrival as a “serious coup”.

“You only have to look at Liam’s record in England and Scotland over the last 10 years to see the quality that he brings,” Lynch added. “He’s a proven goalscorer and a great addition for us.

“We’re looking forward to our training camp next week and it’ll be an ideal opportunity for Liam to get to know the rest of the boys ahead of the new season.”

Boyce’s fellow Northern Irish international Whyte will be another new face in the Candystripes’ training camp in Cork having finally chosen his new club following his departure from Portsmouth last August.

Whyte, who has been capped 30 times by the North and scored five international goals, can play on the right wing or through the middle of Lynch’s attack.

Gavin Whyte. Derry City Derry City

“I don’t think I need to say too much about the type of player Gavin is given that nearly every club in the country was chasing his signature,” Lynch said.

“The plans that we put in front of him about what we want to do and where we want to go probably excited him the most.

“He has played at the highest level and is the type of attacking player that gets people excited which is what playing at the Brandywell is all about.

“Gavin gives you that in abundance and our supporters will no doubt be looking forward to seeing him at the club.”

Whyte began his career with Crusaders before enjoying spells at Oxford United, Cardiff, Hull and most recently Portsmouth. He scored on his Northern Ireland senior international debut in September 2018, a 3-0 victory over Israel.