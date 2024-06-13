Last-gasp Derry City stunner sinks Bohemians at Dalymount

Bohemians 1

Derry City 2

Paul Buttner reports from Dalymount Park

DANNY MULLEN PROVED Derry City’s super sub with a glorious last-gasp winner to sink Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Though they left it very late to get it, the result was fully deserved by Derry who remain two points behind leaders Shelbourne, and 10 ahead of champions Shamrock Rovers, going into the summer break.

Bohemians poor run thus continues as they’ve now won just once in their last eight games.

With the clock into the fourth and final minute of added time, fellow substitute Cameron McJannet headed goalkeeper Brian Maher’s long free kick into the path of Mullen.

The striker took a controlling touch with his right foot to volley superbly past Kacper Chorazka with his left.

📹 | Danny Mullen with a huge goal for Derry at the death!



BOH 1-2 DER #LOITV | #BOHDER pic.twitter.com/zlVI79ZUlL — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) June 13, 2024

In spite of having struck the frame of the goal three times, Derry trooped off level at 1-1 at half-time.

Advertisement

Though Chorazka’s hesitancy from a Cameron Dummigan cross saw Michael Duffy’s header come back off a post on eight minutes, Bohemians were ahead eight minutes later.

Sadou Diallo, slow to react to Ben Doherty’s pass, conceded a penalty for a trip on Dayle Rooney.

And though Brian Maher parried Jordan Flores’ spot kick, his third penalty save of the season, Danny Grant followed up to rifle home the rebound.

But in-form Derry were level within two minutes.

Chorazka initially made a terrific save to deny Patrick Hoban.

Paul McMullan played the resulting corner short to Will Patching whose cross was beautifully turned home by midfielder Diallo to redeem his error from the opposite goalmouth.

The Bohs goal then led a charmed life in the following minutes, Chorazka first tipping Dummigan’s cross onto the bar and over.

Patching’s delivery from another short corner sailed over Chorazka to come back off the far post.

The Polish ‘keeper then got down well to turn a 33rd minute free kick round a post from the influential Patching as Derry dominated.

Bohs’ Adam McDonnell and Adam O'Reilly of Derry City. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

That said, a defensive error at the other end should have seen Bohemians regain the lead against the run of play five minutes before the break.

Doherty’s pass to Connolly fell short, gifting the ball to Rooney. Maher brilliantly salvaged the situation to close the angle and save the Bohs’ winger’s shot.

But it was Chorazka who was the first keeper into action four minutes after the restart, saving at his left-hand post to again deny Hoban after Dummigan had skipped the striker through on goal.

Derry controlled much of the remainder of the game with Michael Miller clearing an 84th minute Hoban header off the line before they got their reward with virtually the last kick.

Bohemians: Chorazka; Miller, Mills, Carroll (Keita, 83), Kirk; McDonnell, Flores; Grant (Piszczek, 78), Clarke (Connolly, 70), Rooney; Akintunde.

Derry City: Maher; Dummigan, Connolly, McEleney, Doherty (McJannet, 74); Diallo (Kelly, 74), O’Reilly; McMullan (Mullen, 83), Patching, Duffy; Hoban.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).