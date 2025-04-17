Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Free

Kerry and Finn Harps' appeals rejected over null and void fixture

Both sides were found to have fielded ineligible players.
2.56pm, 17 Apr 2025

Kerry and Finn Harps’ appeals against the decision to annul their First Division opening-day fixture have been rejected. 

The Tralee-based team won the game 2-0 but both sides were found to have fielded ineligible players.

Stevan Stanic-Floody came on in the 88th minute for Kerry while Gavin Hodgins was introduced at half-time for Harps.

An FAI process found that the players had not yet received an International Transfer Clearance (ITC), a necessary piece of admin to allow for the selection of any player recruited from overseas.

The game was declared void earlier this month. In the aftermath, Kerry criticised the ruling, which saw them fined €1,000, and the manner in which it was handled in an explosive statement. Their version of events was refuted by a similarly forceful FAI statement.

That decision has now been upheld by the Independent Appeal Committee. Neither team will receive any points as a result.

An FAI statement noted that the decision may be appealed to arbitration.

