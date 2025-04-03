'We will not accept being bullied into silence' - Kerry slam FAI over ineligible players row

KERRY FC HAVE slammed the FAI in a statement confirming they intend to appeal yesterday’s punishment for the fielding of an ineligible player in their victory over Finn Harps on the opening day of the League of Ireland First Division season.

The FAI yesterday announced that Kerry and Harps each fielded an ineligible player in the game and so the result of the game has been annulled and no points have been awarded, meaning Kerry have been docked three points.

Separately, Wexford have been forced to forefeit their opening-day game over UCD for the same transgression.

An FAI process found all three clubs fielded a player who had not yet received an International Transfer Clearance (ITC), a necessary piece of admin to allow for the selection of any player recruited from overseas.

The ineligible player in Kerry’s case is Stevan Stanic-Floody, who was introduced with two minutes remaining of a game in which Kerry were already 2-0 up.

Kerry today confirmed they intend to appeal the FAI’s decision, announcing so in an explosive statement accusing the FAI of governing by “intimidation.” Kerry contend they followed the correct processes, saying that the player’s registration had been confirmed in the Association’s centralised FAI Connect programme. This confirmation, claim Kerry, was completed by an FAI employee, and they thus interpreted it as the “green light” that Stanic-Floody could play against Finn Harps.

Kerry further claim the FAI did not attend a scheduled Disciplinary Committee meeting on 10 March, held over a Zoom call. Kerry say club officials waited for an hour for the FAI to join the meeting, but that they never showed.

A meeting was held on 27 March, after which Kerry’s game with Harps was annulled and the club ordered to pay a €1,000 fine.

Kerry say the FAI are not admitting to their own error, and are instead attempting to “shift the blame onto Kerry FC while silencing any dissent.”

“Football should be governed with integrity, not intimidation,” continues the club statement. We will not accept being bullied into silence. Kerry FC calls on the FAI to immediately investigate this and take appropriate action.”

The 42 have contacted the FAI for comment on Kerry’s claims in relation to the process.

Kerry FC Statement

Kerry FC is deeply disappointed—not just by what we believe to be the Football Association of Ireland’s unfair ruling against our club regarding the alleged playing of an ineligible player in our opening game of the 2025 season against Finn Harps, but also by the manner, in which this issue has been handled.

Kerry FC has diligently followed every procedure and guideline set by the League of Ireland and the FAI Comet system, since the club’s inauguration in 2023.

The status of the player in question on the FAI Comet system was confirmed on February 5th, and was set to ‘Active’ on February 11th, by an FAI employee, meaning our player could be added to the matchday squad on February 14th, and given the green light to play for Kerry FC in the season opener by the FAI. Making our player eligible to play in the FAI’s system, is an action that can only be performed by an FAI employee.

The player in question, was introduced to the game as a substitute, with approximately two minutes of the game remaining, when Kerry FC led by two goals to nil.

Kerry FC was invited to a Zoom call on March 10th, by an FAI Disciplinary Committee. On March 10th, members of Kerry FC attended the call and remained present on the call for up to an hour, waiting for the Disciplinary Committee. The Disciplinary Committee never showed.

Kerry FC was notified by email from the FAI that the club did not attend the meeting with the Disciplinary Committee and was given options to annul or replay the match. We requested a meeting with the Disciplinary Committee to plead our case.

On March 27th, a meeting took place where the Disciplinary Committee dismissed all the evidence we brought to the meeting.

In summary, the FAI now claims that an error has occurred, but insists that the fault is not theirs, and that Kerry FC is to blame. They have issued our club a €1,000 fine and have ruled that our opening win against Finn Harps be forfeited. We do not believe that Finn Harps are disputing the result of the match.

Rather than admitting to a system error and correcting the issue, the FAI has instead attempted to shift blame onto Kerry FC while silencing any dissent. Football should be governed with integrity, not intimidation. We will not accept being bullied into silence. Kerry FC calls on the FAI to immediately investigate this and take appropriate action.

Clubs like Kerry FC rely on strong relationships with a variety of stakeholders to grow the game, improve facilities, and bring professional football to more communities. Unfair rulings without due process make it harder for clubs like ours to develop and contribute positively to Irish football.

This is not just about Kerry FC—this is about ensuring that the game is governed with transparency and accountability. If this can happen to us, it can happen to anyone. We believe in fair competition and the integrity of Irish football.

We remain immensely proud of the performance of our Kerry FC team, and the amazing and joyful moments of our Valentine’s night victory at the start of this season. We’ll never forget that one of our stars, Joe Adams went into Kerry FC folklore by both scoring and getting sent off in his debut match that night, and who can forget his unique goal celebration? Another of our stars, Niall Brookwell scored an amazing goal on his debut that same Valentine’s night. Those of us that witnessed that opening night victory, will never forget it and we thank Finn Harps for a spirited and sporting game that night and look forward to visiting them soon for our away fixture. Nothing about the FAI’s ruling changes any of that.

Kerry Football Club will be appealing this unjust ruling.