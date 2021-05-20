Derry City confirm no supporters permitted to attend Monday's game

DERRY CITY have confirmed that no supporters will be permitted to attend Monday’s Premier Division game at home to St Patrick’s Athletic.

It had been hoped that a relaxation of some Covid-19 restrictions in the area would enable the League of Ireland club to accommodate a small portion of their fans for the upcoming match.

However, a statement released today read: “Derry City Football Club is disappointed to have to inform supporters that no spectators will be permitted to attend our home game against St Patricks Athletic on Monday night.

“As advised earlier in the week, the club has been in consultation with the Public Health Authority (PHA) and Derry City/Strabane Council over the past few days following Monday’s proposals from the NI Executive.

“Based on the current high rates of covid-19 transmission in the city, the Medical Director at the PHA has recommended that supporters should not be permitted to attend at this time.

“In the interest of the health and safety of supporters, players and staff it has been agreed therefore that Monday night’s match should remain behind closed doors.

“We will continue to discuss a way forward with the relevant public authorities and will keep supporters informed of progress.”