Division 1 leaders Derry maintain 100% start with five-point win in Galway

Derry 3-10

Galway 1-11

Mike Finnerty reports from Pearse Stadium

DIVISION 1 LEADERS Derry maintained their 100% start with an impressive victory against an understrength Galway at Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

An early goal from Eoin McEvoy put Mickey Harte’s men in the driving seat and, despite failing to score for the final 18 minutes of the match, they still ran out convincing winners.

Galway, who are still chasing their first home win of the campaign, badly missed the likes of Paul Conroy and Cillian McDaid around the middle, as well as injured attackers Shane Walsh and Damien Comer, while the concession of three goals cost them dearly.

The Tribesmen played their best football in the second quarter and a well-taken goal from Cein Darcy in the 25th minute meant they were right back in contention.

Derry led at half-time by 1-7 to 1-5, with All Star midfielder Conor Glass shooting three stunning points, two from open play.

But the game turned on a penalty that was converted by Shane McGuigan (who was held scoreless from open play by the tight-marking Johnny McGrath) in the sixth minute of the second half.

Galway never recovered from that body-blow and — with both Kieran Molloy and Seán Mulkerrin in the sin-bin — points from Ciaran McFaul, substitute Donncha Gilmore and McGuigan (free) pushed the visitors ahead by 2-10 to 1-7 heading into the last quarter.

Any lingering hopes of a Galway comeback were dashed completely when Paul Cassidy palmed the ball to the net in the 55th minute to leave Derry nine points up.

To their credit, Galway finished with a flourish and kicked the last four scores of the game from Robert Finnerty (free), substitute Cillian O Curraoin (2, one free) and John Daly.

Derry take on Dublin next weekend while Galway are away to Monaghan.

Scorers for Derry: Shane McGuigan 1-2 (1-0p, 0-2f), Paul Cassidy 1-1, Conor Glass 0-3, Eoin McEvoy 1-0, Niall Loughlin 0-1, Brendan Rogers 0-1, Ciaran McFaul 0-1, Donncha Gilmore 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Robert Finnerty 0-5 (0-4f), Cillian O Curraoin 0-2 (0-2f), Cein Darcy 1-0, Niall Daly 0-1, Daniel O’Flaherty 0-1, John Daly 0-1, Johnny Heaney 0-1 (0-1f).

Galway

1. Conor Gleeson (Dunmore McHales)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3. Seán Fitzgerald (Bearna), 4. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileáin Arann)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough), 17. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

11. Cein Darcy (Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór), 9. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

15. Liam Ó Conghaile (An Spidéal), 10. Johnny Heaney (Killanin), 7. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 21. Niall Daly (Kilconly), 12. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

Subs: Seán Kelly (Moycullen) for Darcy (HT), Jack Glynn (Claregalway) for Molloy (52); Cillian Ó Curraoin (Micheal Breathnach) for Ó Conghaile (58); Rory Cunningham (St Brendan’s) for Finnerty (67); Patrick Egan (Corofin) for Sweeney (72).

Derry

1. Ryan Scullion (Ballinascreen)

2. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt), 3. Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil), 4. Diarmuid Baker (Steelstown)

6. Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt), 5. Conor Doherty (Newbridge), 7. Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge)

8. Conor Glass (Glen), 9. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)

10. Ethan Doherty (Glen), 11. Ciaran McFaul (Glen), 12. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy)

13. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough), 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 19. Declan Cassidy (Bellaghy)

Subs: Niall Toner (Lavey) for C Doherty (35, inj); Donncha Gilmore (Ballysteel) for D Cassidy (49); Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin) for Loughlin (55); Eunan Mulholland (Glen) for P Cassidy (64);

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)