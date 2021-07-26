Membership : Access or Sign Up
Derry and Kerry players star as the 2020 Minor Football Team of the Year is selected

Derry won the recent final by 2-12 to 1-14 against Kerry in Tullamore.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 26 Jul 2021, 7:09 PM
59 minutes ago 1,156 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5506487

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Derry have six representatives on the minor football team of the year, which has been chosen after the recent conclusion of the 2020 championship.

mark-doherty-with-dara-ocallaghan Derry's Mark Doherty and Kerry's Dara O'Callaghan. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Derry defeated Kerry in dramatic fashion in Tullamore in the final eight days ago with team captain Matthew Downey also having the honour of being chosen as minor footballer of the year.

The Lavey player fired to the net from a penalty for the key injury-time goal that clinched Derry’s 2-12 to 1-14 success.

matthew-downey-and-team-mates-celebrate Derry captain Matthew Downey celebrates with his team-mates. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Beaten finalists Kerry have four players selected while Leinster champions Meath contribute two players to the team.

Monaghan, Offaly and Roscommon each have one representative on the 2020 team. 

The selection was decided on by a panel of GAA experts and was determined in part by sponsors Electric Ireland’s ‘Player of the Week’ initiative on Twitter.

Here’s the team in full:

2020 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the Year

1. Kian McGonigle (Derry and Dungiven)

2. Liam Kelly (Meath and Ratoath)

3. Lee Brady (Derry and Bellaghy)

4. Dara O’Callaghan (Kerry and Kilcummin)

5. Oisín Maunsell (Kerry and Na Gaeil)

6. Eoin McEvoy (Derry and Magherafelt)

7. Cathal Ryan (Offaly and Daingean)

8. Connor Eccles (Monaghan and Cremartin)

9. Paudie O’Leary (Kerry and Gneeveguilla)

10. Mark Doherty (Derry and Newbridge)

11. Matthew Downey (Derry and Lavey)

12. Keith Evans (Kerry and Keel)

13. Conor Hand (Roscommon and St Brigid’s)

14. Lachlan Murray (Derry and Desertmartin)

15. Eoghan Frayne (Meath and Summerhill)

