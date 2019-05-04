Despair for ex-Ireland international as Dundee relegated from Scottish Premiership

IT WAS A day to forget for ex-Ireland international Darren O’Dea, as he featured for a Dundee side that were relegated.

O’Dea started the 1-0 home loss to Hamilton, as did former Ireland U21 international John O’Sullivan, who is currently on loan from Blackpool.

32-year-old centre-back O’Dea earned 20 Ireland caps between 2009 and 2013, featuring in the Boys in Green’s Euro 2012 squad.

The Dubliner’s career has encompassed spells at Celtic, Toronto, Blackpool and Mumbai City among others, while he has made over 100 appearances for Dundee since joining in 2016.

In June 2017, he was appointed club captain, and has featured 20 times this season amid an awful campaign that has seen the club lose their last 10 consecutive matches.

