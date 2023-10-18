Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
James Crombie/INPHO Dolan: Garrycastle man re-appointed by Westmeath for 2024 season.
Ratified
Dessie Dolan returns for second season as Westmeath football manager
Dolan’s re-appointment ratified by a ‘delighted’ county committee on Wednesday evening.
167
0
25 minutes ago

DESSIE DOLAN WILL return to take charge of the Westmeath senior footballers for a second season in 2024.

The Lake County legend’s re-appointment was ratified by a ‘delighted’ county committee at their meeting on Wednesday evening.

Details of Dolan’s backroom team, which included John Keane and Jason Sherlock last season, will be announced at a later date.

Dolan was a selector with the Westmeath side that won the Tailteann Cup in 2022 before succeeding Jack Cooney as manager for the 2023 season.

Although they failed to gain promotion from Division 3 of the National Football League and then suffered an early exit against Louth in the Leinster quarter-finals, they came within a kick of a famous championship victory over Tyrone in the new-look All-Ireland series that would have earned them a place in the preliminary quarter-finals.

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     