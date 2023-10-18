Dessie Dolan returns for second season as Westmeath football manager

DESSIE DOLAN WILL return to take charge of the Westmeath senior footballers for a second season in 2024.
The Lake County legend’s re-appointment was ratified by a ‘delighted’ county committee at their meeting on Wednesday evening.
Details of Dolan’s backroom team, which included John Keane and Jason Sherlock last season, will be announced at a later date.
Dolan was a selector with the Westmeath side that won the Tailteann Cup in 2022 before succeeding Jack Cooney as manager for the 2023 season.
Although they failed to gain promotion from Division 3 of the National Football League and then suffered an early exit against Louth in the Leinster quarter-finals, they came within a kick of a famous championship victory over Tyrone in the new-look All-Ireland series that would have earned them a place in the preliminary quarter-finals.