Wednesday 11 March, 2020
Watch: Carbon-copy Caldwell goal gives Ireland lead against Montenegro

The Girls in Green are playing a vital Euro qualifier away to Montenegro this afternoon.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 3:40 PM
17 minutes ago 478 Views 1 Comment
VERA PAUW’S IRELAND can take  a stride to securing at least a play-off spot for the 2021 European Championships with a win away to Montenegro this afternoon, and they have made the kind of start that will leave their manager beaming and Montenegro’s video analyst abashed. 

Ireland have taken the lead with a set-piece goal identical to that which gave them a 1-0 win against Greece at Tallaght last Thursday: Katie McCabe flighted a free-kick to the back for Louise Quinn, who headed the ball across goal for her defensive partner Diane Caldwell to turn the ball home on the goal-line. 

The game is being played behind closed doors to contain the spread of COVID-19, but is live on RTÉ Two. 

You can also follow the game live on The42

 

