Vera Pauw’s Girls In Green face into another crunch clash on the road to England 2021.
Liveblog
14 mins – Ireland 1-0 Montenegro
Montenegro captain Bulatovic is down injured after that collision with Caldwell, they’re down to 10 as they wait for her to come back in. That goal came at the perfect time for the Irish, right after a Montenegro score. Kuc broke on the counter-attack, and her effort veered just to the left and wide of Brosnan’s goal.
GOAL! Ireland 1-0 Montenegro (Caldwell, 12)
An absolute carbon copy of last week’s goal! McCabe sends an excellent delivery in from the free-kick, Louise Quinn gets her head on it at the back post and knocks it down to Caldwell who piles it home. 76 caps, three goals; and the last two the most important she’ll ever score.
10 mins – Montenegro have, as expected, set up ultra-defensively. Ireland are staying patient, with Denise O’Sullivan’s brilliance around the middle shining through once again. She links up with Littlejohn, but again the play in the final third lets Pauw’s side down. Still 0-0, by the way.
7 mins – McCabe sparks a nice attack for Ireland, playing Shine in on goal. Goalkeeper Cabarkapa does enough to keep the Glasgow City striker out, but she maybe could have done a little better.
5 mins – Ruesha Littlejohn, Player of the Match against Greece, gets in on the action with an interception and Denise O’Sullivan soon has Ireland’s first real chance going forward. Kuc clears Montenegro’s lines, before the ball falls to Littlejohn for her first shot of the day. It’s deflected out, and Rianna Jarrett heads the resultant corner over the bar.
3 mins - Captain Katie McCabe has had a bright start with her first few deliveries promising. Her first corner from the right is a good one but it sweeps right across the Montenegro box.
1 min - Jittery start for Ireland, as Montenegro capitalise on a Diane Caldwell mistake in defence. The effort is soft, and no bother for Courtney Brosnan. The West Ham youngster earns her first international cap today.
KICK-OFF: Montenegro 0-0 Ireland
The hosts get us underway.
Just under five minutes to go, so here’s a look at some late pre-match reading if you can fit it in:
‘Monumental’ should Ireland qualify, praise for ‘world-class’ O’Sullivan and a must-win game behind closed doors
‘It does feel like the whole country is behind us. It’s exactly what we need’
Barrett says Ireland must ‘kill teams off” ahead of Euro 2021 qualifier behind closed doors
‘That’s the vision: to get to the Euros. We can do it, this is the time’ – Ireland midfield maestro O’Sullivan
‘I don’t want to jinx it but I’m really optimistic for what the future holds for Irish women’s football’
Here’s how the Group I table looks before a ball is kicked this afternoon. Top spot qualifies for Euro 2021 automatically, as do the three best second-placed teams overall. The rest of the runners-up head for play-offs.
And the Montenegro line-up can be found below:
Here’s the Ireland team…
West Ham youngster Courtney Brosnan earns her first cap between the posts, where she replaces number one Marie Hourihan. Glasgow City’s Clare Shine comes into the attack, with Heather Payne making way.
Pauw has opted for an interesting 3-2-3-2 formation.
To Montenegro we go, where Ireland look to maintain their unbeaten start to Euro 2021 qualifying.
This afternoon’s clash comes as another crucial one for Vera Pauw’s side as their quest to reach a first-ever major tournament continues. It’s being played behind closed doors in Budva, and three points is absolutely crucial in the grand scheme of things.
Victory would also send the Girls In Green top of Group I. Kick-off is at 3pm, with live coverage on RTÉ 2 and on RTÉ Player. We’ll have everything you need to know here, too.
