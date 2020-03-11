Barrett says Ireland must "kill teams off" ahead of Euro 2021 qualifier behind closed doors

AMBER BARRETT BELIEVES Ireland’s European Championship qualification destiny rests on them finding their shooting boots ahead of their clash with Montenegro which will be behind closed doors.

It has been announced that Wednesday’s Euro 2021 qualifier will be played at an empty Pod Malim Brdom in the coastal village of Petrovac, due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus.

It’s a great opportunity for Vera Pauw’s Girls in Green, who should maintain their surge towards a play-off place for next year’s finals by accounting for the basement side in Group I.

As much as the tie is a mismatch – Montenegro are 60 places behind Ireland in the FIFA rankings – a clinical side to the visitors is essential to avoid any upsets.

They failed to show that aspect in either game against Greece, the away fixture in Athens last November culminating with a late equaliser to cancel out Barrett’s opener.

In the rematch at Tallaght Stadium last Thursday, it took a set-piece move involving the two centre-backs to source the breakthrough. Diane Caldwell’s close-range finish proved solitary goal in a crucial victory.

With the most difficult games to come after this, Germany twice either side of the trip to Ukraine, a bout of sharpshooting against the minnows would be welcome for Ireland.

Rianna Jarrett was fit enough to start last week but her replacement for the last 20 minutes could get the nod from Pauw.

Clare Shine is also pushing for a first competitive start and may be deployed as part of an attacking set-up.

“We do need to kill teams off when we’re on top,” admitted Donegal native Barrett, in her first professional season with FC Koln.

“The longer it went against Greece without scoring the second goal, the more on edge we became. We’ve got to get that right against Montenegro.”

The 24-year-old is feeling in tip-top condition after a slow start to her career in Germany. Gradually she’s broken into the team and is now considered their main striker.

She said: “I don’t want to get ahead of myself but it’s going really well for me at the moment.

“I’m getting to play in high-intensity matches every week which can only be a good thing.

“I’ll be available if needed. There’s a lot of good strikers in the squads but whoever gets the place, including me, has to show Vera that they’re capable of keeping the spot.”

Victory today would place Ireland in a commanding position to qualify for a first major tournament. While the three points lifts them above Germany, that will only be a temporary occupation as the eight-time champions have a game in hand.

Runners-up was the realistic target from the outset and Ukraine would need a 100 per cent record from their final five matches, including the meeting with Ireland, to dislodge Ireland. Second guarantees a play-off chance to reach the Euros next year hosted by England.

“We’ll have a look at the league table after this match,” cautioned Barrett. “There’s still plenty of football to be played in the group but the main thing is achieving our target of earning six points from this double header.”

2021 Women’s European Championship Qualifying – Group I

Montenegro v Republic of Ireland – Wednesday, KO 3pm Irish time, [Live on TV: RTÉ2 from 2.30pm]

