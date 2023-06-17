'Summer of a lifetime' - Greek Wedding to chasing the World Cup dream

DIANE CALDWELL DESCRIBES the past few days as a whirlwind.

This day last week, she married her partner, Mona, in Greece.

On Thursday, she linked up with Vera Pauw’s extended Republic of Ireland squad at their training camp in UCD. Full focus on the World Cup dream once more.

“It’s hard to plan a wedding being a professional footballer!” Caldwell told the media after yesterday’s open training session at the Belfield Bowl.

“But I had Vera as part of my plans, believe it or not, one year ago. Obviously we had the aim of qualifying. We sat down and said, ‘Okay, what date can I get married?’ She was involved and we thought 10 June would be okay.

“It’s definitely been a whirlwind. It was very surreal coming into training yesterday on the back of a wedding and holiday. But, I mean, this is a summer of a lifetime for me personally. That’s why I’ve got a big smile on my face!”

Reflecting on the special day, the experienced defender beamed: “It was fabulous, just amazing. We were on a small Greek island, Skiathos, with my close friends and family. It was paradise and I just enjoyed every minute of it.”

The focus switches immediately, but the enjoyment continues as Caldwell embraces the challenge ahead. Balance is key, especially ahead of the “craziness” of the next few weeks.

“Now that we’re here, it’s back to work and full speed ahead.”

Keeping with the theme of whirlwinds, but this one more so in a negative sense, the 2022/23 club season was a difficult one for Caldwell at Reading. The Royals, also home to Ireland goalkeeper Grace Moloney, were relegated from the Women’s Super League.

“We didn’t play to our potential and over the course of a season, if you find yourself bottom and relegated, it’s no surprise. The table doesn’t lie. We have a lot of things to work on at Reading and hopefully the team can get back up to the WSL quickly.”

Caldwell, 34, is contracted for another year and is understandably focusing on Ireland at the moment, but Reading’s future appears uncertain. Earlier this month, the club announced that the women’s team will go part-time.

“It’s a bit of a surprise, but I think it just goes to show you the different attitudes that there are at clubs,” she said.

“Some clubs are really behind their women’s programmes and it’s evident in their success, and other teams are not so much behind their women’s programmes. It’s no surprise then that you find yourself being relegated. It’s all relative.”

International football takes centre-stage for the summer, with World Cup fever kicking in. Ireland play Zambia at a sold-out Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, before Pauw whittles her extended squad down to 23 (plus three training players) on 29 June.

With competition fierce in the centre-half department, Caldwell will be hoping she has done enough to make the plane and fulfill her childhood dream of playing at a World Cup.

And, of course, add to her 95 caps — though she insists joining the WNT Centurion Club is not something she thinks about .”Whatever happens, happens. If I reach, I reach it. Hopefully I will. It’s definitely been something I’ve been aspiring towards.”

It’s about the team, above all else. And the overall development of women’s football.

“If you look at the crowd here today, that was probably the amount that we would normally get at a game [starting out],” the 2023 Dublin St Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal concludes.

“The growth of the game, the growth of this team has been really surreal. Really special to witness and still be a part of it. Deep down, I think we all knew that we could achieve this. We just needed the support and the backing, and what we’ve achieved in the last five years has been phenomenal. The backing that the country has shown has also been phenomenal and attributed to our success.”