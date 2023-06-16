Fans, work, downtime and a newborn lamb: Inside Ireland's World Cup training camp

“WE OPENED TODAY because you are unbelievable,” Vera Pauw told the large, lively crowd at the UCD Bowl as her Ireland squad continued their World Cup preparations.

Over 1,200 kids turned up for this morning’s WNT open training session; the fans, young and old alike, kitted out in Ireland jerseys and waving green flags as excitement levels rose.

The extended squad were greeted by a rousing reception as they took to the field, next month’s first-ever major tournament in Australia feeling a little more real.

“Where’s Katie?” a group of girls asked one another, the Irish captain yet to report into camp in an official capacity. Lo-and-behold a few minutes later, she arrived with her younger sister — and Shamrock Rovers player — Lauryn to watch the session.

And of course, meet supporters afterwards. There were no shortage of autographs signed, and pictures taken, as a sunny morning turned into a rainy afternoon on Dublin’s south side.

The direct impact of qualification, as the game grows apace.

Ramsey Cardy / SPORTSFILE A picture that encapsulated the day. Ramsey Cardy / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

McCabe and Megan Campbell will join the squad on Monday, while Aoife Mannion will be given more time at her club, Manchester United, to rehabilitate a knee setback. A follow-up scan earlier this week showed no major issues for the centre-back.

With NWSL trio Denise O’Sullivan, Sinead Farrelly and Marissa Sheva staying Stateside until 26 June, as planned, Izzy Atkisnon has come into the sst-up as a training player. The West Ham winger remains on Pauw’s standby list, rather than on the 31-strong extended training squad.

Zambia come to Tallaght Stadium for the first of two sold-out warm-up friendlies next Thursday, with the final squad — 23 plus three training players — to be announced on 29 June.

Everyone but Ruesha Littlejohn participated in today’s full training session. The Glasgow-born midfielder generally does a separate warm-up due to injury issues, but aside from light individual work, she spent most of the hour-and-a-bit in the dugout.

Pauw spoke about periodisation and a slow build-up last week, and that was evident on the grass today: after a rigorous warm-up, the players were put through their paces in runs and rondos. The manager was typically hands-on-throughout, and they finished with an 11v11 game, in which Leanne Kiernan was the only player to rattle the net.

Ben Brady / INPHO A general view of training. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The Liverpool star sent a screamer into the top corner; a real statement as she returns from an eight-month lay-off with a horror ankle injury.

“You know what, it was a nightmare but I’ve made it this far so it’s not been a bad year at all,” she told the assembled media afterwards. “I’m buzzing to be back. I feel really confident in myself and my ability. Hopefully that’s enough.”

With “crazy hunger” intensifying, Kiernan did her most of her important talking on the pitch today as she looked sharp and lively throughout.

Afterwards, she spoke about learning to use her legs again and being like a “newborn lamb going to grass” early on in her comeback, but step by step, walking turned to running with the World Cup the end goal throughout.

The squad stayed on the UCD campus this week, sharing student apartments rather than hotel rooms. Kiernan was joined by Littlejohn, Amber Barrett, Claire O’Riordan, Erin McLaughlin and Tara O’Hanlon, with no shortage of craic over the few days.

“All easy-going people. I feel like I fit in well with that group as we’re all horizontal,” she laughed.

Ben Brady / INPHO Kiernan meeting fans. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The overall mood has been relaxed, with no shortage of free time to fill out and about.

The squad unity and energy is clear for all to see. From attending an Ireland hockey game on Monday to coffee, walks and sea swims, they’ve kept busy away from football. One group of players headed to Glendalough on an off-day, while Dermot Whelan — of Dermot and Dave on Today FM– was a visitor, giving a talk on meditation techniques.

That segregation and downtime is important, with players given the weekends off along with individual recovery days. “I’m very family-orientated so I feel like it’s important just to pull yourself out of what is essentially work all the time isn’t it,” Kiernan explained.

“Not getting home, you’d be in your work environment 24/7 so it’s been nice to go back to reality; Cavan, peaceful, quiet, nature… and just reset. And then you can go again.”

That will be the case on Monday, the Zambia clash a big opportunity for Kiernan and co. as competition hits new heights.

As the dust settles on a heartwarming day, the build-up continues to Ireland’s major tournament debut on 20 July.