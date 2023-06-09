Vera Pauw names extended 31-player Ireland squad for World Cup preparations

VERA PAUW HAS named an extended 31-player squad for Ireland’s World Cup training camp this month.

Aoife Mannion is the one big absentee from the squad named this afternoon. The Manchester United defender is “being monitored” as she recovers from a knee setback, but may yet be available for selection for Ireland’s first-ever major tournament in Australia and New Zealand next month.

“It will be tight but possible. The vibes are very positive,” Pauw told her squad announcement press conference. Mannion is due to see a knee specialist on Monday.

Four players — captain Katie McCabe and US-based trio Denise O’Sullivan, Sinead Farrelly and Marissa Sheva — will not link up with the squad until after the first warm-up match against Zambia on 22 June.

Advertisement

Peamount United midfielder Erin McLaughlin is the only uncapped played in the squad, and one of four Women’s Premier Division players to get the call-up alongside Peas team-mate Tara O’Hanlon and Shamrock Rovers duo Áine O’Gorman and Abbie Larkin.

Leanne Kiernan, Niamh Fahey, Lily Agg and Chloe Mustaki all return from injury; Megan Campbell is available again; while Saoirse Noonan is recalled to the set-up for the first time this year.

Kiernan’s inclusion is a major boost, the Liverpool striker having recently returned from an eight-month lay-off with a serious ankle injury. “I definitely know I’ve done everything possible to make that squad,” she told The 42 last week.

Pauw is due to name her final squad on 29 June, when she will whittle the number down to 23 players and three travelling reserves.

Camp begins in Dublin on Monday, with training taking place between FAI HQ and Abbotstown.

“Every player who comes into the camp has the same chances,” Pauw added. “We stay open until the last minute of [making] the decision.

“It’s devastating. I’m very much aware that I have broken dreams.

“The tightest calls are yet to come.”

Tallaght Stadium will host sold-out send-off friendlies against Zambia and France on 22 June and 6 July respectively. The Irish squad will travel to their Brisbane base thereafter, where they’re set to tune up against Colombia behind closed doors on 14 July.

Their highly-anticipated opener against co-hosts Australia takes place six days later at Sydney’s 83,500-capacity Stadium Australia. The Girls In Green also face Olympic champions Canada in Perth, and Nigeria in Brisbane, in Group B.

Republic of Ireland World Cup Training Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)



Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United)



Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Sinead Farrelly (NY/NJ Gotham), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)



Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC)